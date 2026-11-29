Females account for 61.2 per cent of the 39,315 people currently receiving antiretroviral treatment for HIV in Abia State, the state government has disclosed.

The figure represents a higher proportion of women accessing treatment compared with men, who make up 38.8 per cent of the patients, according to the Abia State Agency for the Control of HIV and AIDS.

The agency’s Director-General, Dr Uloaku Ukaegbu, disclosed this on Saturday in Umuahia during a media briefing to mark the 2026 World AIDS Day.

She said the patients were receiving medication at 40 comprehensive health facilities across the state, noting that the number included people who travelled from neighbouring states to access treatment.

“There are more females accessing antiretroviral treatment, accessing the medication that is used to keep people who have HIV stronger and well.

“There is a disparity in the ratios. It is more common amongst females than men. So, the ratio is 38.8 to 61.2. That is 38.8 per cent are males, 61.2 per cent are females. So, women are disproportionately and worse affected by HIV and AIDS,” Ukaegbu said.

She, however, announced a drop in newly recorded HIV infections in the state, saying the figure fell from 2,251 in 2025 to 1,905 in 2026.

Ukaegbu said the reduction was achieved alongside an increase in testing, which she attributed to improved efforts to identify infections and strengthen the state’s HIV response.

“Between 2025, we had 2,251 new cases detected. In 2026, we have had 1,905 new cases. So, there is a decline,” she said.

She added that more people were being tested, while the decline in new cases suggested that the state’s intervention programmes were yielding results.

The agency chief said HIV testing had been taken closer to communities to encourage residents to know their status, adding that testing kits and antiretroviral drugs were available at designated treatment centres.

With this year’s World AIDS Day theme, “Ending AIDS Starts with Access”, Ukaegbu urged young people to seek testing, stressing that HIV could be managed effectively with proper medical care.

“My advice to young people is that HIV/AIDS is not a killer disease. It is a chronic disease, a chronic ailment that can be managed. The danger is in not getting tested,” she said.

She noted that confirmed patients were provided medication at no cost, urging people living with HIV to seek treatment rather than avoid testing out of fear.

“They don’t pay any kobo. The drugs are given for free to anybody who has been confirmed to be HIV positive,” she said.

Ukaegbu also expressed concern over the possibility of international donors scaling back funding for HIV programmes, saying governments at all levels had been urged to prepare to take over more responsibility for sustaining treatment and prevention initiatives from 2030.