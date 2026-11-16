FCTA accuses UniAbuja of selling land to individuals, corporate bodies, EFCC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has accused the University of Abuja of selling its land to individuals and corporate organisations, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, to which it allocated 100 hectares without recourse to the Administration.

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

He spoke as the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of UniAbuja protested the reduction of the university’s land from 11,824.04 hectares to 4,685 hectares.

The FCTA described the protest as misplaced, saying Wike only acted on an approval granted by the previous administration.

Olayinka challenged the protesters to name public universities anywhere in the world that sit on over 11,000 hectares. He also asked what expansion UniAbuja has not carried out in 38 years of its establishment that would now require 11,824.04 hectares.

He said Wike acted on the 2016 recommendation of a Joint Committee of the FCTA and UNIABUJA on Land and Sundry Issues. What that committee recommended for the university, and what the immediate past FCT Minister, Mohamed Musa Bello, approved, was 100 hectares.

“It is on record that on November 10, 2016, the then FCT Minister inaugurated a Joint Committee of FCTA and UNIABUJA on Land and Sundry Issues.

“The committee was to look into the UNIABUJA land size vis encroachment by indigenous settlers, encroachment on the Gwagwalada Mini Campus land by illegal developers and issuance of titles for the two campuses of the university with their actual land size”, the statement added.

The statement said the university was well represented on the panel. “Five out of the 12 members of the committee were from UNIABUJA. They were Prof Otaki Alanana, Prof A. Mallam, Mohamed Kassim, A.E. Ripite and Sadiq O. Shuaibu.

“The committee recommended amongst others that the land area of over 11,000 hectares of the main campus was far beyond the recommended size by the National University Commission (NUC), and that the recommended size of 100 hectares by the NUC be given to the university.

“Report of the committee was approved by the immediate past FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, and going by the committee’s recommendation, only 100 hectares of land ought to be given to UNIABUJA.

“However, instead of the 100 hectares recommended by the committee and approved by the immediate past Minister, Wike approved the allocation of 4,519.80 hectares to the university, which should accommodate over 80,000 buildings at 500 square meters per plotx, the FCTA said.

Olayinka directed his questions at the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Students’ Union Government (SUG) and the university’s alumni association.

“Questions to ask the protesters, particularly the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Students’ Union Government (SUG) and the university’s alumni association are; were they unaware that the university had representatives in the committee that recommended the reduction of the UNIABUJA land to 100 hectares in line with the NUC recommendation?

“Where in the civilised world is a university built on over 11,000 hectares of land, on which over 220,000 houses can be built at 500 square meters per plot?”, he queried.

On the effect of the reduction, the statement asked: “If the government that owns a university chooses to reduce the size of its land on which no structure has been built in the school’s 38 years of existence, what effect will that have on ASUU, SSANU and NASU? Will that affect the payment of their salaries? Will it affect the students in terms of their studies?

“Therefore, ASUU, SSANU and NASU should be honest enough to tell Nigerians what their real interests are in a land matter between a university and the government from which it got the land allocation in the first place”, he added.