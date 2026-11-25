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By Matthew Johnson

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, Simeon Akpanudom, has decorated 14 newly promoted police officers, charging them to uphold discipline, professionalism and continuous learning.

Akpanudom gave the charge during the decoration ceremony held at the FCID Annex, Lagos, according to a statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, by the department’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mayegun Aminat.

He said the new ranks came with greater responsibilities, higher expectations and increased accountability, urging the officers to justify their promotions through exemplary conduct and improved service delivery.

The promoted officers comprised one Assistant Commissioner of Police elevated to Deputy Commissioner of Police, two Superintendents of Police promoted to Chief Superintendents of Police, six Assistant Superintendents of Police elevated to Deputy Superintendents of Police, and five Police Constables promoted to Corporals.

Among those decorated were DCP Salami Janet, CSP Ayoleyi Ajayi, DSP Gbenga Omoniyi and Corporal Adewuyi Adetolase.

The AIG congratulated the officers, describing their promotions as recognition of their dedication, commitment and contributions to the Nigeria Police Force.

He also commended the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, for recognising the officers’ hard work and meritorious service.

Akpanudom urged the newly promoted personnel to demonstrate diligence, discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He emphasised the importance of continuous learning and professional development, particularly in emerging areas of crime such as cybercrime, urging the officers to keep abreast of national developments and evolving security challenges.

The police chief also called on them to embrace community engagement, effective communication and people-oriented policing, noting that public confidence in the police depended largely on officers’ conduct and interactions with citizens.

He further charged the officers to exercise restraint, control their emotions and demonstrate maturity, fairness and respect for human dignity in their dealings with members of the public.

Akpanudom also urged Nigerians to continue supporting and cooperating with the police in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and property and maintaining law and order.

He said, “Promotion comes with greater responsibilities, higher expectations and increased accountability. You must justify your new ranks through discipline, professionalism, diligence and an unwavering commitment to duty.

“I advise the officers to familiarise themselves with their schedules of duty and understand the responsibilities attached to their respective offices.”

In her vote of thanks, DCP Salami Janet, who spoke on behalf of the newly promoted officers, appreciated Akpanudom and AIG Lennox Taylor for their presence and support.

She assured the police leadership that the officers would remain committed to professionalism, integrity, dignity and excellence in service.

Salami also pledged that they would uphold the core values of the Force and contribute to efforts to rebuild public confidence in the police.