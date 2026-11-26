The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has urged supermarket and shopping mall operators across the country to strengthen consumer protection practices and earn customers’ trust through transparent business operations.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Mr Tunji Bello, gave the advice through the Lagos Zonal Coordinator, Dr Olubunmi Otti, at a one-day sectoral roundtable on compliance and enforcement of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, held in Lagos.

The engagement, themed, “Compliance Obligations of Supermarket Operators,” was organised to sensitise operators on their responsibilities under the law, particularly as the yuletide shopping season approaches.

Bello said supermarkets had become essential to millions of Nigerians, serving as major outlets for purchasing food, medicines, children’s necessities and other household essentials.

He said customers placed their health, money and trust in the hands of supermarket operators whenever they patronised their businesses, adding that such trust must be protected.

“The supermarket is no longer just a shop for millions of Nigerians; it is where they buy their food, medicine, children’s needs and daily essentials.

“When a consumer walks into your store, they are placing their trust, their health and hard-earned money in your hands. That trust must be protected,” he said.

The FCCPC boss said the FCCPA 2018 empowered the commission to protect consumers, promote fair competition and ensure that businesses operated transparently and accountably.

He said the roundtable focused on the commission’s role in guiding compliance, consumer rights under the Act, safety standards in retail outlets, the legal framework and complaint resolution mechanisms.

Bello disclosed that the commission received complaints daily concerning the supermarket sector, including discrepancies between shelf prices and prices charged at checkout points, the sale of expired or nearly expired products without clear disclosure, misleading promotions and discounts, poor refund and return policies, and inadequate product information.

He cited the experience of a mother who budgeted N50,000 for monthly shopping but encountered higher prices at the payment counter, describing such discrepancies as a breach of consumer trust rather than a mere mistake.

He said the commission’s objective was to reduce and ultimately eliminate such complaints, not to shut down businesses, but to help operators understand and comply with their obligations.

“Compliance is not a burden; compliance is good business,” he said, adding that customers who trusted a supermarket’s products and refund policies were more likely to return.

The engagement attracted representatives of supermarket and retail businesses, including Justrite Superstores, Jendol Superstores, Prince Ebeano Supermarkets, Sundry Foods and Edichat Pharmacy and Stores.

One of the participants, Mr Oluyemisi Daramola of Justrite Supermarkets, commended the commission for organising the engagement and urged it to make the programme a regular exercise.

He said sustained engagements would encourage compliance among operators and ultimately benefit Nigerian consumers.