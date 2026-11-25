A father and his son have been jailed in the United Kingdom for smuggling cannabis worth about £500,000 from Thailand into the country.

Alec Peter Chadwick, 39, and his son, Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick, 20, were arrested by Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport in July after arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, with 50.25kg of cannabis concealed in their luggage.

The duo pleaded guilty to importing Class B drugs at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court and were subsequently sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday.

While Chadwick was jailed for two years and eight months, his son received a two-year prison sentence.

According to the National Crime Agency (NCA), Emerson-Chadwick, of Tensing Road, Christchurch, Dorset, was found with 33.5kg of cannabis in his luggage, while his father, of Redbridge Mill, Millbrook, Southampton, had 16.75kg in his suitcase.

Following their sentencing, the NCA warned of what it described as an explosion in the number of drug couriers attempting to smuggle cannabis into the UK.

The agency said organised crime groups frequently recruited couriers through social media, offering them free holidays and spending money in exchange for transporting drugs.

It explained that the couriers were usually approached online, while other members of the criminal networks would retrieve the drugs after their arrival in the UK and distribute them for sale.

The NCA disclosed that 142 cannabis smugglers arriving in the UK by air were arrested in 2023. The figure rose sharply to 801 in 2024 and increased further to 976 in 2025.

It added that 2026 was on course to record an even higher figure, with 600 air passenger drug couriers arrested at UK airports in the first six months of the year alone.

Peter Jones, NCA senior investigating officer, warned people against accepting offers from criminal groups to transport drugs in exchange for holidays and other incentives.

“Anyone tempted to smuggle cannabis for organised crime groups should really take note and understand there is no such thing as a free holiday,” he said.

Jones warned that drug couriers risked criminal convictions, imprisonment and significant damage to their future career and travel prospects.

He added that proceeds from cannabis smuggling were also used by organised crime groups to finance the trafficking of other drugs, contributing to wider criminal activities and harming communities.

BBC