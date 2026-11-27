File: Babatunde Fashola

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, has said people who manipulate election results should face imprisonment rather than execution, urging Nigerians to reject violent rhetoric ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fashola made the remarks during a television interview on Friday while reacting to the “rig and die” statement attributed to Ovie Omo-Agege, a Delta Central senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

The former Minister of Works and Housing said electoral offences must be punished under the law, arguing that even where an offence attracts capital punishment, the accused must first be charged, tried and given an opportunity to defend themselves.

“Absolutely not. I mean, come on. I think we must move away from what I think are extreme narratives and rhetoric,” Fashola said when asked whether election riggers should be killed.

He stressed that the Electoral Act does not prescribe death as punishment for election rigging.

“The punishment under the Electoral Act is not death. And even if it were death, which I will not support, there’s a process before you take human life; a charge, a trial, an opportunity to defend yourself,” he said.

Fashola, however, maintained that election manipulation should attract serious punishment and urged politicians to seek votes through legitimate campaigns.

“The penalty for rigging is not death. But don’t rig. Go and campaign for your party,” he added.

He advised political parties to concentrate on mobilising voters in areas where they enjoy support rather than attempting to manipulate results in places where they have little electoral influence.

The former governor also advocated stiffer prison sentences for serious electoral offences, suggesting that some violations should carry custodial penalties without the option of a fine.

“I think maybe there might be stiffer sentences without the option of a fine, maybe a defined custodial sentence that is deterrent in nature,” he said.

Fashola further called for greater public education on electoral conduct, noting that Nigeria had repeatedly amended its electoral laws without giving sufficient attention to educating citizens about the principles of democracy.

He said sustained nationwide enlightenment would help reduce desperation during elections and encourage politicians and voters to understand that electoral contests could produce either winners or losers.