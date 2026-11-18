…Warns of health risks from chemical residues

By Cynthia Alo

Farmers’ preference for fast-acting agrochemicals is sustaining the illegal importation and use of banned chemicals in Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has said.

The agency said some farmers continued to patronise prohibited products because of their effectiveness in killing weeds within a short period, despite the potential health risks to human life associated with those chemicals.

Director, North West Zone, NAFDAC, Dadi Nantim Mullah, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Vanguard Agrobiz in Lagos.

Mullah explained that the increasing demand for food, driven by population growth and the expansion of food businesses, had heightened the need to produce and preserve food on a larger scale, leading to greater reliance on agrochemicals.

He said the need to store food for longer periods, particularly as restaurants and other food businesses catered to more consumers, had made preservation increasingly important.

According to him, the expansion of farm sizes had also increased farmers’ need for chemicals to support production process.

He stated: “Because of explosion in population, people need to have food stored longer than they normally would.

“For instance, if before, we can buy tomatoes, cook it and eat same day, but now, we have restaurants wanting to have much more tomatoes to cook for many more people. So, people need to grind it, preserve it, and then reach more people.

“That process looks simple, but it requires a lot of efforts which has to be supported by some conventional or unconventional applications.

‘‘The farmer who was using half an acre, but has suddenly expanded to 10 acres, would need increased aid to meet the increased production demand.

“So, chemicals came in to help, whether they are pesticides, herbicides, or whatsoever it is that can help to produce more, preserve more.”

However, he warned that the increased use of agrochemicals could expose consumers to harmful chemical residues when farmers and other users applied inappropriate products or exceeded prescribed quantities.

Mullah specifically identified paraquat-containing products among the banned chemicals still being brought into Nigeria illegally, despite the agency’s prohibition.

He said farmers continued to favour the chemical because of its rapid weed-killing effect, with a single application reportedly drying grass within 24 hours.

He said: “If you don’t use the correct quantity, or you don’t use the chemical that is appropriate for the type of food that you want to preserve, it will eventually affect the consumer. We have what we call pesticide residues.

“Some of them are banned already by NAFDAC, so that we will not use them. I’ll give you an example with paraquat-containing pesticides.

“They are brought in. Farmers love that chemical because if you spray it on your farm, within 24 hours grass is dried, but it retains and it causes cancer. And that impact is not good for the health of the consumer.”

According to him, NAFDAC banned the chemical about two years ago, but illegal importation has continued because of its demand.

He also listed atrazine among chemicals banned by the agency, urging farmers not to select agrochemicals simply because they appear more effective or are being used by other farmers.

He said: “NAFDAC banned those type of chemicals two years ago, but people are still bringing them in illegally.

“Don’t use any chemical you don’t know what it is meant for. Don’t apply it simply because it looks good, or somebody else used it. Ensure you follow NAFDAC-approved guidelines in using these chemicals to preserve food for the public.”

Mullah explained that NAFDAC has maintained daily inspections at borders and facilities to check the importation of prohibited chemicals and ensure that approved agrochemicals are used according to prescribed guidelines.

He said: “First, those that are impacting on our health, cancer-causing, NAFDAC has banned, and one of them I mentioned is paraquat. There are others—atrazine and all those ones that have been banned by NAFDAC so that we will not use them in the country.

“We conduct inspections at the borders and in facilities to ensure those who are using or importing the ones that are approved, they are using it in appropriate prescribed guidelines.”

He added that the agency conducts daily market inspections, withdrawing and destroying products found to be expired or improperly stored.

“We go out every day in NAFDAC. Every single day we go out. We mop out the ones we see in the markets or in the stores or sales outlets,” he said.

Mullah urged farmers to follow approved guidelines in selecting and applying agrochemicals, stressing that the drive to increase food production and preserve supplies should not compromise food safety and consumers’ health.