By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A farmer, identified as Mr Terkura Orvanya, has reportedly been macheted by suspected herdsmen following a disagreement over the grazing of cattle on his cultivated farm at Ikpakena village, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

Orvanya was said to have sustained serious machete wounds while attempting to defend himself against one of the herders after challenging them for allowing their cattle to destroy his melon farm.

The incident was made public by Joseph Apahar, Media and Publicity Officer of IDP Benue State, in a social media post.

According to Apahar, two herders were grazing their cattle on Orvanya’s melon farm when the farmer arrived and asked them to remove the animals from his cultivated crops.

He alleged that the herders, despite being aware that the farm belonged to the farmer, showed no concern and refused to move the cattle away.

Apahar said trouble started when Orvanya attempted to chase the animals out of his farm, prompting one of the herders to allegedly draw a cutlass and attack him.

He said the farmer sustained machete wounds while attempting to shield himself from the attack, adding that Orvanya was receiving medical attention at a private hospital.

Expressing concern over the incident, Apahar lamented what he described as the increasing cases of herders allowing their cattle to destroy cultivated crops, particularly farms containing crops ready for harvest or already harvested.

He noted that such incidents were becoming increasingly common in the area, describing the development as a recurrence of the annual clashes between farmers and herders during harvest seasons after a period of relative peace.

Apahar appealed to security agencies to urgently intervene to protect farmers and their investments from further destruction.

“We are appealing to the security agencies to intervene urgently and help secure our crops before we are forced out of our villages, losing everything, and thereby reduced to nothing,” he said.

He stressed that farmers should be allowed to harvest their crops without intimidation or attacks, insisting that their lives and livelihoods must be protected.

“Our farmers deserve to harvest in peace. Our lives and livelihoods must be protected,” Apahar added.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, for comments on the incident were unsuccessful, as he could not be reached at the time of filing this report.