Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has met with the Director-General of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Zane Dangor, to discuss bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

Fani-Kayode disclosed this in a post on his X platform on Tuesday, saying the meeting addressed mutual concerns over relations between the two countries and developments over the weekend.

He described the meeting as cordial and constructive, expressing optimism that its outcome would help strengthen diplomatic ties between both countries.

“Mutual concerns regarding our bilateral relations and the events over the weekend were discussed,” he said.

Fani-Kayode added that both sides looked forward to building on the outcome of the engagement and deepening the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and South Africa.

He said the relationship was founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation.

The former minister also expressed his readiness to work closely with the South African department in efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The meeting comes amid concerns over recent developments affecting relations between Nigeria and South Africa.