Fani-Kayode

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied reports that he was recalled from his diplomatic posting, saying his visit to Abuja was to brief the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on his activities and consult with officials.

Fani-Kayode spoke on Monday after meeting with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said the meeting was part of his official responsibilities and had nothing to do with reports circulating on social media that he had been recalled.

“There have been reports on social media suggesting that I have been recalled. Those claims are simply untrue.

“If I had been recalled, I doubt I would be standing here smiling after a cordial and productive meeting with the minister,” he said.

The envoy explained that his visit was to submit official reports, consult with ministry officials, spend time with his family and prepare for their possible relocation to South Africa.

He said he had initially planned to spend only a few days in South Africa following his posting but had extended his stay to complete necessary diplomatic procedures.

Fani-Kayode also dismissed reports that his meeting with South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) over the controversy surrounding the omission of his speech during the presentation of his letters of credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa amounted to a reprimand.

He described the engagement as cordial and constructive, saying concerns were addressed professionally by both sides.

“Our engagements with South African authorities have been cordial and constructive. Concerns have been raised on both sides in a professional diplomatic manner, and no reprimand of any kind occurred,” he said.

The high commissioner reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa, particularly in trade, investment and other areas of mutual interest.

“I believe strongly that if South Africa and Nigeria do not come together, it would affect the destiny of the whole African continent. We will do our best to build that bridge, and that bridge must never be broken,” he said.

He, however, stressed that efforts to improve bilateral relations must not come at the expense of Nigeria’s national interests or the dignity, rights and welfare of Nigerians living in South Africa.

Fani-Kayode expressed concern over persistent xenophobic attacks, killings and discriminatory rhetoric targeting Nigerians in the country.

He also condemned attempts to portray Nigerians collectively as criminals and drug dealers, insisting that the actions of a few individuals should not be used to stigmatise an entire community.

“As ambassador, I would be failing in my responsibility if I did not raise concerns about the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa.

“Thousands of Nigerians in South Africa are law-abiding professionals, including doctors, lawyers, academics and entrepreneurs. A small minority engaged in wrongdoing should not be used to define an entire community,” he said.

The envoy pledged to continue raising concerns whenever Nigeria’s dignity and the rights of its citizens abroad were threatened.