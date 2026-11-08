Fan rushed to hospital after stadium stand collapses during Bodo/Glimt match

A fan of Norwegian football club Bodo/Glimt has been hospitalised after the away end partially collapsed during their team’s fixture at Tromso, police said on Sunday.

“Four people were confirmed to be involved, and one of them has been taken to the hospital,” the statement said.

The family of the hospitalised man told public broadcaster NRK that he had sustained fractured ribs.

The incident occurred shortly before the end of the first half of the match involving Bodo/Glimt, who are competing in the Champions League.