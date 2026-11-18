Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has urged the Federal Government to mount diplomatic pressure on the British Government to pay £420 million in damages awarded by a Federal High Court to the families of 21 coal miners killed in the 1949 Iva Valley massacre in Enugu State.

Falana also called on the Federal Government to withdraw its appeal against the judgment, arguing that the British Government had not challenged the historic decision.

He made the call in a statement marking the 75th anniversary of the massacre, in which 21 Nigerian coal miners were shot dead by colonial authorities during a protest against harsh working conditions, racial discrimination in wages and unpaid back wages.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Anthony Onovo of the Federal High Court in the suit, Mazi Greg Onoh v. Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs & Ors (Suit No. E/909/2024).

Justice Onovo held the British colonial administration liable for the killings, describing the massacre as an unlawful and extrajudicial violation of the right to life.

The court ordered the British Government to pay £20 million to the families of each of the 21 deceased miners, amounting to £420 million in compensation.

The judge found that the miners were defenceless and were merely demanding improved working conditions when they were shot, stressing that they were not engaged in any violent action against the authorities.

The court also awarded post-judgment interest of 10 per cent per annum on the compensation until full payment, while claims for pre-judgment interest and exemplary damages were waived.

In addition, Justice Onovo ordered the British Government to issue unreserved written apologies to the victims’ families through their counsel.

The apologies are to be published in Nigeria’s Daily Sun, Daily Independent and The Punch, as well as three major national newspapers in the United Kingdom.

The court directed that evidence of the publications be filed within 60 days, while the monetary awards must be satisfied within 90 days of the judgment.

Justice Onovo further held that the Federal Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation had a constitutional responsibility under Sections 19(d) and 150(1) to pursue redress for the victims.

He faulted the prolonged failure of the Nigerian authorities to seek justice for the deceased miners, describing the inaction as a dereliction of their constitutional responsibility.

The judge consequently directed the Federal Government to initiate and pursue diplomatic engagement with the British authorities within 60 days to secure justice, effective remedies and reparations.

Falana urged the Federal Government to concentrate on enforcing the judgment rather than pursuing an appeal, insisting that the families of the slain miners deserved justice and compensation for the killings.

The Iva Valley massacre occurred in 1949 when coal miners protesting poor working conditions, racial disparities in wages and unpaid entitlements adopted a go-slow protest and occupied the mine to prevent management from locking them out.

The colonial authorities subsequently opened fire on the workers, killing 21 miners in an incident that became one of the defining episodes in Nigeria’s struggle against colonial rule.