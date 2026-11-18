Adeniyi Adeyemi

… as defendants plead not guilty, beg for bail

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said on Wednesday that it kept the self-styled Director-General (DG) of the alleged “non-existent” Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, in custody for his own safety.

According to the Commission, many of those allegedly defrauded by the defendant, a number of whom have filed petitions against him, are capable of physically harming him on sight.

It therefore prayed the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Maitama in Abuja, to reject an application that Adeyemi filed to be released on bail pending the determination of the criminal charge against him.

“My lord, the defendant is facing allegations of obtaining by false pretence.

“There are many petitions against him, and the people who lodged those petitions are after him.

“There is this particular man from Ibadan whom he defrauded, which formed part of the counts in the charge. He has been seriously searching for him.

“We believe that it will be in his own best interest to remain in custody for safekeeping,” the prosecution counsel, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, added.

The ICPC urged the court to also deny bail to four civil servants who are facing trial alongside the alleged fake PFIPC DG.

The anti-corruption agency took the position after the defendants pleaded not guilty to a 36-count amended charge it entered against them.

All the defendants, through their respective lawyers, begged the court to release them on bail pending the determination of the charge.

They anchored their bail applications on the provisions of sections 35(4) and 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, as well as sections 158 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

The civil servants who were docked alongside Adeyemi on Wednesday are Aminu Abdullahi, Ogaba Harry, Florence Omameh and Patricia Akhigbe.

All the defendants, including Adeyemi, pleaded ill health, even as they pledged to make themselves available for trial.

However, the prosecution counsel urged the court to refuse their bail requests and order an accelerated hearing of the case.

The ICPC specifically alleged that Adeyemi posed a flight risk, insisting he had enough funds at his disposal and the capacity to influence some of the proposed witnesses in the matter.

Meanwhile, in urging the court to grant him bail on very liberal terms, Adeyemi, through his counsel, Mr. Ibrahim Angulu, SAN, told the court that, contrary to the prosecution’s claim, all his bank accounts had been frozen.

“My lord, the accounts of the defendant were frozen, including those of his wives. They have all been frozen. So he does not have the means to escape or to influence the witnesses,” Adeyemi’s lawyer insisted.

Trial Justice Halilu Yusuf adjourned the case until November 30 to rule on the defendant’s bail applications, as well as for the commencement of trial.

While the court ordered the remand of all the male defendants in the Kuje correctional facility, it directed that the two female defendants be taken to the Suleja correctional facility.

The ICPC alleged that Adeyemi, while passing himself off as a public servant, obtained over N27 billion to start the fake agency.

He was also alleged to have dubiously obtained another N3.8 billion for personnel costs.

The prosecution told the court that Adeyemi also obtained funds through a forged document addressed to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

It alleged that the defendant forged documents purportedly signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, which he claimed appointed him Director-General of PFIPC, and used them to occupy government office facilities at the Federal Secretariat Complex Phase III, Abuja.

Besides, Adeyemi was accused of forging a document addressed to the Accountant-General of the Federation, captioned “RE: REQUEST FOR APPROVAL OF SELF-ACCOUNTING STATUS,” for the non-existent agency to operate within the government financial reporting structure.

He was said to have forwarded forged documents to the DG of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to get a domain name for the agency.

The defendant was also accused of gifting N210,000, without official authorisation, to one of his co-defendants, Abdullahi, an Assistant Chief Technical Officer in the Office of the Secretary General of the Federation (OSGF), “to facilitate the allocation of office space.”

He allegedly gifted another N300,000 to another co-defendant, Harry, an officer in the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, to facilitate the release and handover of two official vehicles, a Prado SUV and a Land Cruiser SUV, to him.

Other counts in the charge included an allegation that on July 29, 2025, the defendant collected N20 million from one Oyekunle Gbenga, the Managing Director of Divine Dopacy Nigeria Limited, under the false pretence of a “project facilitation loan” for a purported N2.8 billion contract allegedly awarded by the fictitious agency for the procurement of furniture and renovation of the official residence of the DG of the said non-existent PFIPC.

The ICPC insisted that he committed the offences between 2024 and 2026.

He was said to have contravened Sections 364, 366 and 132 of the Penal Code Cap. 532, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990; Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, punishable under Section 1(3); and Section 9(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, punishable under Section 9(b).

Adeyemi, who has been in detention since July 14, was previously arraigned before the court on October 29.

His re-arraignment on Wednesday followed the amendment of the charge to include the names of the four civil servants identified as his accomplices.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had on October 12 struck out an initial eight-count charge that the Nigeria Police Force had filed against the first defendant, Adeyemi.

The matter was terminated after it was withdrawn by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.