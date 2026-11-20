FOR many reasons, Nigeria will continue to befuddle rational minds because things that work easily in other climes don’t seem to work here, whereas other things deemed impossible elsewhere work effortlessly here. The telecommunications sector is one example. There was no chance for the sector, given the status of the electricity sector. When GSM came in 2001, a major concern was how to power the base stations that would distribute the signals. Of course, the only viable option was to go the way of using generators. More than 25 years after, there are about 137,992 base transceiver stations, which has helped move teledensity from a mere 400,000 lines to more than 140 million lines as we speak. Of course, none of the telcos are owned by any government. The telecoms sector is thundering along, delivering value to investors largely on generated power.

One of the cardinal reasons often advanced to justify the need for privatisation of state-owned enterprises is that efficiency and service delivery will improve.

This raison d’être failed completely in the Nigerian case, especially the electricity sector. The privatisation effort first saw the creation of PHCN from NEPA, and then, unbundling into the Transmission Company of Nigeria, the generating companies, GENCOs, and the distribution companies, the DISCOs.

That, as I see it, is where privatisation ended. In terms of service delivery, I am of the bent that the personnel of many of the DISCOs still carry on like employees of the civil service, or other government parastatals.

Response to issues in the distribution chain, like a faulty transformer, or feeder pillar, are so slow that you wonder what work they do in their offices. In other countries where outages occur, power is switched from another station to serve the area without power until issues are resolved. Here we don’t have that luxury; there is not enough to go round in the first place, so you can’t switch to support those with outages. Apart from that, the way our towns and cities are wired leaves you wondering about the state of mind of those who did the wiring. This is obvious when there is an outage, and you discover that the house opposite you and that beside you still have light. How?

One emergent trait of DISCO officials is to seek to make money from the distress of fellow citizens. If your transformer gets faulty, residents will be faced with a plethora of demands that they will have to contribute to fund, because they don’t “have the materials in store.”

I was talking about tardy response. This is distressing because the shortest time people get a faulty transformer replaced is anything from a month to six months or one year. Areas without “influential” residents have been without light for more than three years as a result of a faulty transformer.

What is confounding is that with the pre-paid meters, the logic is that the more power units people buy, the more revenue the DISCOs make. But if transformers get faulty and they are not attended to, then they are watching revenue drain away. That is not the attitude expected after privatisation.

What is worse is that many of the DISCOs are deriving more than 60 per cent of their revenue from estimated billings. Areas where estimated billings are the norm are those classed into the lower bands — Bands C and D.

I have said earlier that I live in a part of Lagos that is band-less; supply is no more than six hours in two days.

And now, since September 22, the transformer serving us went ka-boom, and we’ve been without light since. It took more than four weeks for the Ikeja Electric technicians to come and move it to their workshop. After a series of correspondence between the residents association and Ikeja Electric, the DISCO wrote to acknowledge “receipt of your email regarding the expected return of the 500KVA transformer to your community.

We sincerely apologize for the delayed response and the inconvenience caused by the ongoing situation.

Please be informed that the matter is still in progress with the relevant team. At this time, a confirmed date or month for the restoration of the transformer is not yet available.

We understand your need for a definite timeline and assure you that the concern has been forwarded to the appropriate team for review and necessary action.

We will provide an update once further information is received.”

Now, what does this imply, from a private company? The intent and tone of the letter do not suggest business-mindedness. If anything, it indicates unseriousness and an attitude that is not favourable to business. And this is why I’m averring that the purpose of privatisation in the electricity sector has been defeated. The people working there need fresh orientation. If the banks, insurance companies, and other companies operate with the same mindset as the people in the DISCOs, there would be no economy. In fact, the telecoms sector wouldn’t have grown at all. Nigeria wouldn’t have a private sector at all if everyone operated with the same mindset as DISCO personnel. For us to move forward, and for government to achieve its stated $1 trillion economy, these people must change, completely. TGIF.