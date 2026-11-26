By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cesc Fàbregas has played down speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona as head coach, saying he wants to keep growing at Como and is focused on his current job.

Speaking to TNT Sports Mexico after Como’s 1-0 win over AEK Athens on Wednesday, the 39-year-old acknowledged his strong connection to Barcelona but said he was not looking too far ahead.

“Obviously I’m from there [Barcelona.] I’ve grown up at that club and I know everyone there, but at the end of the day you have to take each day as it comes,” he said.

“Whenever I’ve tried to look too far ahead, it’s never gone well for me. I’m the sort of person who takes each day as it comes.”

Fàbregas added that he was enjoying the demands of managing a growing Como side and wanted to continue developing with the club.

“I try to enjoy it knowing the competitiveness and the demand of being coach of a club like Como that is growing. I have so many responsibilities and I want to keep growing in this club, and above all, in my work.”

The former Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder has a Como contract until June 2028. Reports say it includes a clause allowing him to leave for Barcelona, Chelsea or Arsenal for a small compensation fee.

Fàbregas joined Como as a player in 2022, retired the following season and later took charge as interim coach. He helped the club secure promotion to Serie A in May 2024. Como finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Como have won four of their opening five matches in this season’s Champions League and are third in the standings. They are scheduled to face Barcelona on January 27.