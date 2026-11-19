By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA — THE Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, yesterday, shared the sum of N2.441 trillion among the three tiers of government.

The amount was from the October 2026 Federation Account Revenue, which was shared at the FAAC meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The N2.441 trillion comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.688 trillion and Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N752.488 billion.

A communiqué issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, indicated that gross revenue of N3.811 trillion was available in the month of October 2026.

Total deduction for cost of collection was N128.797 billion while total transfers, refunds and savings stood at N1.241 trillion.

According to the communiqué sent by Director of Press of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa, gross statutory revenue of N2.999 trillion was received for the month of October 2026.

This was lower than the sum of N3.096 trillion received in the preceding month by N97.323 billion.

Gross revenue of N812.446 billion was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in October 2026. This was lower than the N816.872 billion available in the month of September 2026 by N4.426 billion.

The communiqué stated that from the N2.441 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of N856.065 billion and the state governments received a total sum of N809.909 billion.

The Local Government Councils received N568.701 billion, while the sum of N206.384 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting State as derivation revenue.

On the N1.688 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N780.816 billion and the State Governments received N396.040 billion.

The Local Government Councils received N305.331 billion and the sum of N206.384 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

From the N752.488 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received N75.249 billion, the State Governments received N413.868 billion and the Local Government Councils received N263.371 billion.

In October 2026, Excise Duty and CET Levies increased marginally, while Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Hydrocarbon Tax (HT), Petroleum Royalties, Import Duty, Companies Income Tax (CIT), CGT & SDT, Value Added Tax (VTA), Mineral Royalties, and Gas Flared Penalty, Rental Gas Flared Fee and Misc. Oil Revenue all decreased.

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