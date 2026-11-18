By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has called for greater opportunities for women in the petroleum sector.

Eyesan made the call on Wednesday while speaking on the topic, “Breaking Barriers,” at the 2026 Women in NNPC Limited (WIN) in Abuja, under the theme, “Powered by Her.”

She asked women to also prioritise competence, resilience and continuous learning as critical tools for breaking barriers.

A statement by the Commission said Eyesan urged women not to be discouraged by delayed promotions, stressing that professional growth requires patience, perseverance and commitment to excellence.

Sharing her personal experience, Eyesan disclosed that she spent eight years in the same position without promotion but remained committed to her career.

Eyesan also emphasised the importance of involving men in conversations about gender inclusion and women’s advancement, noting that some of the major milestones in her career were made possible by men who recognised her competence and provided opportunities.

“I was appointed the first female Head of Strategy, not by a woman, but by a man who believed in my competence. I was also appointed as the first female EVP Upstream, NNPCL, by a man who believed in my competence, and today I stand as the first female CCE of NUPRC by Mr President, who is a man who believes that I will deliver,” she said.

Acknowledging the gradual increase in opportunities for women in the industry, the NUPRC boss called for more deliberate efforts to achieve meaningful representation, advocating at least 25 per cent participation of women in leadership and decision-making positions.

“Is it happening at the scale we want? Not quite, we need more. At least one in four. Not just because we want to make up the numbers but because we think we bring value to the table,” she said.

The NUPRC boss also commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mr Bayo Ojulari, for the WIN initiative, describing it as a valuable platform for positioning young women for greater opportunities and leadership roles in the oil and gas industry.

She noted that the Nigerian oil and gas industry was recording significant progress through collaboration between the regulator, NNPC Limited and other industry operators.