Explainer: Who won 2023 presidential 2023 in Kaduna, Katsina – the 161,829 votes difference

By Omeiza Ajayi – ABUJA

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won Katsina State in the February 25, 2023 presidential election by only 6,762 votes over Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, according to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

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He also won neighbouring Kaduna State, where his lead was far wider.

Katsina: a margin of 6,762 votes

Atiku polled 489,045 votes in Katsina, against Tinubu’s 482,283. Out of 1,058,673 valid votes, that is a gap of about 0.64 of a percentage point.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, came third with 69,386 votes. Peter Obi, who ran on the Labour Party, LP, ticket, had just 6,376 votes.

Katsina had 3,516,719 registered voters. The 1,058,673 valid votes represent about 30 per cent of that figure.

Kaduna: a lead of 155,067 votes

Kaduna was not close. Atiku scored 554,360 votes to Tinubu’s 399,293, a lead of 155,067.

Obi came third in Kaduna with 294,494 votes, and Kwankwaso was fourth with 92,969.

The state had 4,335,208 registered voters, of whom 1,418,046 were accredited. INEC recorded 1,360,153 valid votes and 41,223 rejected votes, making 1,401,376 votes cast in total.

Where the two states differ

Obi’s vote shows the sharpest contrast. He polled 294,494 votes in Kaduna. But he got only 6,376 in Katsina, where he finished fourth behind Kwankwaso.

Across both states, Atiku polled 1,043,405 votes and Tinubu 881,576, giving Atiku a combined lead of 161,829. Obi had 300,870 votes and Kwankwaso 162,355.

Nearly all of Atiku’s combined lead came from Kaduna. Katsina added only 6,762 votes to it.

Vanguard News