Explained: Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for AFCON 2027 after beating Tanzania

Super Eagles

Nigeria have boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON after defeating Tanzania 3-1 in their latest qualifying fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

The victory moved the Super Eagles to second place in Group L with six points, just one point behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points.

Madagascar occupy third position with two points, while Tanzania sit bottom with one point.

However, Nigeria still have work to do to secure their place at the tournament, as only one additional qualification ticket is available in the group.

Tanzania have already secured their place at AFCON 2027 as one of the three co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

This means Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar are competing for the group’s remaining qualification spot.

Current Group L standings

What Nigeria need to qualify

1. Win their remaining matches

Nigeria must continue collecting maximum points in their remaining fixtures to strengthen their chances of finishing top of the group.

The Super Eagles have three qualifying matches left, including their return fixture against Tanzania on Tuesday, November 17.

A victory would keep them within touching distance of Guinea-Bissau and put additional pressure on the group leaders.

2. Overtake Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau remain Nigeria’s biggest obstacle in the qualification race.

With seven points, they currently enjoy a one-point advantage over the Super Eagles.

Nigeria must finish above them to secure the group’s only available qualification ticket.

3. Watch Guinea-Bissau’s remaining fixtures

Guinea-Bissau’s results in their remaining matches, particularly against Madagascar, could have a significant impact on Nigeria’s qualification chances.

Any dropped points by the group leaders would present the Super Eagles with an opportunity to move to the top of the standings.

4. Win the decisive March fixtures

After their November encounter against Tanzania, Nigeria will have two more qualifying matches in March 2027.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to travel to face Madagascar before hosting Guinea-Bissau in their final group fixture.

The two matches could ultimately determine Nigeria’s fate, particularly the home encounter against Guinea-Bissau, which may become a decisive battle for the group’s qualification ticket.

When will Nigeria’s qualification be decided?

The remaining qualifying fixtures will be played in November 2026 and March 2027.

Nigeria’s immediate assignment is the return fixture against Tanzania on Tuesday, November 17.

They will then face Madagascar away before welcoming Guinea-Bissau in March 2027 to conclude their qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to enter those final fixtures in a strong position and avoid depending on other results to secure qualification.

The bottom line

Nigeria’s 3-1 victory over Tanzania has revived their qualification hopes, but Eric Chelle’s men cannot afford to become complacent.

With Guinea-Bissau still leading Group L, the Super Eagles must maintain their winning form, overtake the group leaders and finish top to secure their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Vanguard News