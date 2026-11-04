Experts push renewables to tackle Nigeria’s power crisis

By Udeme Akpan

Power sector experts have called for accelerated deployment of renewable energy and microgrids to address Nigeria’s persistent electricity supply challenges and reduce dependence on the national grid.

Speaking in separate interviews with Vanguard at the recently concluded Nigeria Energy Summit in Lagos, they said decentralised power solutions would improve electricity access, particularly for businesses and rural communities.

Product Manager, DEIF, Anshul Alankar, said: “The reality is that renewable energy is the in-thing, and government policy also supports it. It is important to latch on to it as early as possible, especially for the commercial sector and even for individual users.

“The grid system is not able to provide all the electricity and power needed by Nigerians and Africans to maintain sustainable energy.

“Nigeria has surplus solar energy, and microgrids will help because you don’t need huge infrastructure to bring power across the country.

“Microgrids are a more efficient way of handling local and rural areas. You can create your own grid, minimise fuel consumption and maximise the sun, which is free.”

On the growing demand for decentralised energy, he said: “We see that the need of the market is around microgrids and fuel efficiency. We provide solutions that enable batteries to work more efficiently and solar panels to be maximised.”

Also speaking, Executive Director, Delmira Power Solutions, Dr. Moriam Jagun, said the company was bringing advanced power management solutions into Nigeria.

She said its technologies “coordinate, protect and monitor energy, making sure that energy is efficiently generated and delivered, both for land and marine.”

Sales Head, Engineering, Delmira Power Solutions, Engr. Nmecha Chizinum Ayodele, said: “Our country has come to the point of further expansion in renewable energy, from household to grid levels.”

He added: “DEIF solutions can remotely monitor, automate and synchronise different power sources to provide all-round power for industries and homes, thereby reducing the cost of energy.”