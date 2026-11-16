By Sola Ogundipe

Nigeria needs a unified emergency response system that connects patients to ambulances, appropriately equipped hospitals, medical specialists and health insurance providers through a single call, an emergency care expert and healthcare entrepreneur has stated.

Giving the warning in Lagos,during the inaugural ResQ Summit 2026, Dr. Aisha Onisarotu Atanda, who is the Chief Executive Officer of The Ambulance Company, ResQCore and TAC Care, said that the absence of such coordination continues to expose patients to avoidable delays and risks.

Atanda, who convened the Summit themed “Building a Coordinated Emergency System”, said an integrated emergency care network would eliminate the burden on patients and their relatives to independently arrange transportation, identify suitable hospitals, secure specialist intervention and negotiate access to treatment during life-threatening situations.

Speaking at the Rescue Summit 2026, themed “Building a Coordinated Emergency Care System”, Atanda said Nigeria already had organisations and resources providing different aspects of emergency care, but poor coordination prevented them from functioning as one effective system.

She said the current arrangement often left families struggling to determine which emergency number to call, secure an ambulance and identify a hospital capable of managing the patient’s condition, resulting in delays that could compromise survival.

“The problem we have at the moment is that many organisations operate in silos. Hospitals operate independently. Ambulance companies and health maintenance organisations are also doing their own thing, all with the right intention of improving emergency care.

“However, when these organisations operate in silos, patients and their relatives are left to navigate the system themselves. They have to figure out which number to call, contact an ambulance and then decide where the patient should be taken,” Atanda said.

She noted that the proposed model would ensure that once an emergency call was received, the patient’s location and condition would be established, an appropriate ambulance dispatched and a receiving hospital with the capacity to provide the required treatment identified.

Atanda said the initiative is particularly important in emergencies involving burns, complicated pregnancies and other conditions requiring specialised intervention, where taking a patient to the wrong facility could result in dangerous delays.

“The patient’s relatives may not have the expertise to know, for instance, that a burn victim needs to be taken to a specialist burns centre. As a result, valuable time is wasted accessing the wrong care when the patient could have been connected to the right facility through a coordinated system,” she added.

Atanda, who co-founded an ambulance service provider and subsequently developed technology for coordinating emergency services, said her organisation had also extended its activities to intensive care and surgical services through TAC Care at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

She said the objective was to demonstrate how an integrated emergency response model could work and encourage governments to adopt and strengthen similar arrangements.

On complaints about unanswered emergency calls and delayed ambulance response, Atanda said a properly coordinated system must guarantee round-the-clock communication and effective dispatch of emergency services.

“We operate a 24-hour communication centre where someone is available to receive calls, establish the caller’s location and coordinate assistance. The goal is to ensure that patients receive the support they need throughout their emergency care journey,” she said.

She added that private sector initiatives could demonstrate workable models that government agencies could subsequently integrate into the national emergency response framework.

On the cost of emergency treatment, Atanda acknowledged that quality healthcare remained expensive but argued that health insurance offered one of the most sustainable ways of reducing the financial burden on patients and their families.

“We cannot continue to rely on out-of-pocket payments for every healthcare emergency. It is simply not sustainable,” she said.

Beyond insurance, Atanda called for stronger government-private sector partnerships, noting that the government had the authority to formulate policies and wider community reach, while private organisations could contribute operational expertise and service delivery capacity.

“There should be policies that make health insurance compulsory, while the government can also pool resources and allocate funds specifically for emergency care,

“The faster a patient accesses appropriate care, the better the chances of survival and recovery. If it takes days before someone receives treatment, the likelihood of a positive outcome becomes significantly lower,” she said.

The emergency care advocate also called for stronger public preparedness, saying Nigerians needed to understand how to recognise emergencies, seek assistance and provide basic first aid before professional responders arrived.

She said public education and first aid training were essential because emergency responders might not reach victims immediately after an incident.

“When you call for help, it may take at least five minutes for emergency responders to reach you. What do you do during those minutes before help arrives?” she asked.

She urged Nigerians to acquire basic skills to recognise conditions such as seizures and strokes, understand the appropriate response and provide accurate information when contacting emergency services.

Atanda said her ambulance company provided first aid training for individuals, corporate organisations and healthcare professionals, but stressed the need to expand such programmes and make emergency preparedness part of everyday life.

“We need to make emergency response information part of our everyday lives so that people understand how to seek help when emergencies occur,” she said.

She maintained that building a functional emergency care system would require sustained collaboration, public education, accessible health insurance and a reliable network capable of connecting patients to appropriate care without unnecessary delays