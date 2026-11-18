Juan Mata

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has retired from professional football at the age of 38, ending a career that brought international titles and major trophies with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Mata, who won 41 caps for Spain, was part of the squad that lifted the 2010 World Cup. Two years later, he helped Spain win Euro 2012, scoring in their 4-0 final victory over Italy.

The former Real Madrid youth player joined Valencia in 2007 before moving to Chelsea in August 2011. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Mata signed for Manchester United in January 2014 and helped the club claim the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup. He left Old Trafford in 2022.

He continued his career abroad with Galatasaray in Turkey and Vissel Kobe in Japan, before playing for Australian clubs Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory.

Announcing his retirement, Mata said football would remain part of his life.

“Football will never leave my life. There are so many ways to continue loving the game, so many ways to keep using it as a vehicle for development.

“I may stop playing professionally, but I will never stop being a footballer.”