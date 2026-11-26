By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former England scrum-half and renowned BBC rugby commentator Nigel Starmer-Smith has died aged 81 after a long battle with dementia.

His son, Charlie, announced his death in a social media post on Thursday, saying he had “passed away peacefully this morning”.

“Dad passed away peacefully this morning after a long battle with dementia,” Charlie wrote.

Starmer-Smith was diagnosed with dementia in 2015. In 2021, Charlie described the condition as a major issue in sport and recalled how Covid-19 restrictions meant the family could only see his father through a window.

The son also said head injuries were once treated as “like a badge of honour” in rugby and that dementia had affected other members of their family.

Starmer-Smith played for Harlequins and the Barbarians and won seven England caps between 1969 and 1971. After retiring in 1976, he moved into broadcasting and journalism.

He voiced the BBC’s Rugby Special highlights programme for 15 years and later commentated for ITV at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia, where England won the title.

In his tribute, Charlie described his father as “one of life’s great tourists” and remembered him as a player, commentator, writer, charity fundraiser, volunteer and family man.

“He was a modest man and he’d hate for people to make a fuss,” Charlie wrote. “He loved to laugh but not as much as he loved to see others laughing.”

He urged those who knew his father to think of a happy memory and smile, saying that was how he would remember him.