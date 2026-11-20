Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the audience during the Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Moscow on October 1, 2026. (Photo by Igor IVANKO / AFP)

…Back ceasefire, security guarantees for Ukraine

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine have called on Russia to suspend attacks on energy facilities throughout the winter, describing an energy truce as a first step towards ending hostilities in Ukraine.

The leaders also called for a ceasefire to facilitate food exports through the Black Sea, stressing that safe passage for ships was critical to global food security.

The position was contained in a joint statement shared by the German Embassy in Nigeria on Friday, following a meeting in Berlin on Thursday involving Ukraine, the United States and members of the Coalition of the Willing, a group of countries supporting Ukraine.

The leaders condemned what they described as an escalation in Russian missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure, while expressing condolences to the families of victims.

They reaffirmed their solidarity with Ukraine and its right to defend itself against Russia’s invasion, insisting that continued attacks would not weaken their support for Kyiv.

The statement said the countries would work with other partners to provide Ukraine with additional missile defence systems before winter, particularly those capable of intercepting ballistic missiles to protect civilians and critical infrastructure.

The leaders also backed direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the United States and European countries, and welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s willingness to accept an immediate ceasefire and engage in meaningful negotiations.

They, however, insisted that any peace agreement must respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and right to determine its security arrangements and alliances.

According to the statement, proposals concerning the European Union or NATO would require the consent of their respective members.

The leaders further called for legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine once a ceasefire takes effect.

The proposed arrangements include a US-led mechanism to monitor and verify the ceasefire and a European-led multinational force supported by the United States.

Other measures could include continued military, financial and technical assistance to Ukraine, as well as a legally binding commitment, subject to national procedures, to take steps to restore peace and security if Russia launches another armed attack.

On military assistance, the leaders reaffirmed a pledge by NATO allies to provide €70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training in 2026, with at least the same level of support in 2027.

They also said the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan would provide €90 billion in military and financial assistance by the end of 2027.

The countries pledged to work with Ukraine on agreed reforms, particularly strengthening the rule of law and combating corruption.

On sanctions, the leaders agreed to pursue additional measures targeting Russian oil and gas revenues, cryptocurrency and illicit financial flows.

They also pledged to disrupt Russia’s military industry and restrict the activities of its shadow fleet, which they said Moscow uses to evade international sanctions.

The statement further maintained that Russian sovereign assets would remain frozen until Moscow ends the war and compensates Ukraine for the damage caused.

The leaders also condemned alleged Russian acts of sabotage, information operations and cyberattacks across Europe, describing them as attempts to undermine international support for Ukraine.

They warned that such actions would not deter their commitment to Ukraine but would strengthen their resolve to bolster the security of Ukraine, Europe and NATO.

The statement said, “As a first step towards a cessation of hostilities, the leaders called on Russia to agree to an energy ceasefire for the duration of the winter.”

It added that international borders must not be changed by force and that Ukraine’s sovereign right to choose its security arrangements and alliances must be fully respected.