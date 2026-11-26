Ten-man Bournemouth fought back to maintain their 100-percent record in the Europa League with a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo on Thursday.

The fifth round of matches was overshadowed by clashes between Georgian police and Besiktas fans which caused the Turkish club’s match against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi to be temporarily suspended.

Marco Rose’s Bournemouth notched a 10th successive win in all competitions despite finding themselves a goal and a man down in Spain.

The Premier League club, playing in Europe for the first time, now sit three points clear at the top of the 36-team table from second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who won 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb.

Bournemouth could secure a top-eight finish and a last-16 berth when they host Viktoria Plzen, 4-0 winners over Benfica on Thursday, in two weeks’ time.

Celta struck first in the 19th minute as Bournemouth allowed Iago Aspas time and space in the box, with the 39-year-old making them pay with an excellent left-footed finish to score his first goal since August.

The visitors were dealt another blow just three minutes later when Bafode Diakite was sent off following a VAR review for a tackle on Couhaib Driouech.

But the Cherries pulled themselves level two minutes after half-time as Alvaro Rodriguez headed in Amine Adli’s cross.

The 10 men completed a remarkable turnaround with 12 minutes to play when Rayan slotted home Marcus Tavernier’s square pass to cap a quick counter-attack.

Celta thought they had snatched a point late on but Ferran Jutgla’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Vanguard News