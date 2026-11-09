Ethiopian Airlines, Air Peace sign interline agreement to boost connectivity

By Dickson Omobola

Africa’s leading aviation group, Ethiopian Airlines, and Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, have signed a bilateral interline agreement, strengthening air transport connectivity across Africa and expanding travel opportunities for passengers.

The partnership enables each airline to issue tickets for eligible itineraries that include flights operated by both carriers, providing customers with a more convenient and integrated travel experience.

Through this collaboration, passengers will be able to book qualifying journeys on a single ticket and enjoy through-checked baggage to their destination, where applicable.

Commenting on the partnership, Ethiopian Airlines Group Mr Mesfin Tasew, said “We are delighted to partner with Air Peace, a leading carrier in Nigeria, through this strategic interline agreement. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to enhancing connectivity, improving customer convenience, and supporting the growth of air travel across the African continent. By combining our strengths, we are creating more travel opportunities and bringing Africa closer to the world.”

For his part, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said: “This partnership with Ethiopian Airlines represents another significant milestone in our commitment to strengthening Africa’s aviation connectivity and bringing the continent closer together. By combining Air Peace’s extensive domestic, regional network, and our growing international network with Ethiopian Airlines’ global reach, we are creating greater opportunities for seamless travel in and out of the African continent.

Beyond expanding travel options, this collaboration reflects our shared vision of fostering stronger economic, commercial and cultural ties across Africa and beyond. At Air Peace, we remain committed to building strategic partnerships that enhance passenger convenience, broaden connectivity and position African aviation as a formidable force in global air transport.”

Meanwhile, the streamlined process eliminates the need for separate bookings and baggage re-checks, creating a smoother and more efficient travel experience. The agreement links Air Peace’s domestic and regional network with Ethiopian Airlines’ vast international network spanning Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

As a result, travellers departing from major Nigerian and west African cities will gain seamless access to Ethiopian Airlines’ global destinations through Addis Ababa, while international passengers arriving on Ethiopian Airlines flights will benefit from expanded onward travel options across Nigeria and west africa through Air Peace’s domestic network.