By Alumona Ukwueze

ENUGU—The Vice-Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Professor Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, on Tuesday , reaffirmed the university’s commitment to sustaining high academic standards, strengthening quality assurance and improving service delivery.

Professor Okolie gave the assurance when accreditation teams from the National Universities Commission (NUC), responsible for Civil Engineering and Mechanical and Production Engineering programmes, visited the university to assess the programmes.

He commended the NUC for its efforts in upholding academic standards in Nigeria’s tertiary education system, noting that ESUT had prioritised practical training for staff and students to equip them with the skills needed to address challenges within their immediate environment and the country at large.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the university had signed a partnership agreement with a Qatar-based Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firm, Vertex Labs, to establish a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He added that representatives of the company were expected to arrive soon to expand the scope of the partnership to include the fabrication of computer accessories.

According to him, the initiative builds on the selection of ESUT by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) as a South-East Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cybersecurity and other related fields.

Professor Okolie also disclosed that the university management had inaugurated an ICT Innovation Hub to provide staff and students with practical training and professional certification programmes that would enhance their employability and economic independence after graduation.

He emphasised the importance of engineering in driving the university’s innovation agenda, adding that the institution makes adequate preparations for accreditation exercises by setting aside special funds ahead of time.

The Vice-Chancellor further acknowledged TETFund’s contributions towards the procurement of equipment required for accreditation exercises and assured the visiting teams of the full support and cooperation of the university management.

Speaking at the ESUT Council Chamber, the leader of the Civil Engineering accreditation team, Professor Mohammed Saidu, said the exercise was not intended to witch-hunt the university but to objectively assess its compliance with established academic standards.

He assured the university that the teams would discharge their responsibilities with professionalism, objectivity and due diligence.

The accreditation team for Mechanical and Production Engineering was led by Professor Aje Tokan of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State.