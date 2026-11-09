Enugu kidnap: Mother, 3 sons regain freedom after alleged N4m ransom

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A mother and her three sons abducted by suspected kidnappers while harvesting cassava on their farmland in Ugbene Ajima, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, have regained their freedom following the payment of an alleged N4 million ransom.

The victims, Mrs Bridget Okey and her sons, Chukwubuike, Chukwuemeka and Chijioke, were reportedly seized on November 5, at Nwiyi Ivuruge, along the route leading to Umualogo Village in neighbouring Nkpologu community.

The release of the four victims has brought relief to their family and residents of Ugbene Ajima.

A source close to the family disclosed that the kidnappers initially demanded N40 million for the release of the four victims.

However, following what the source described as intense media attention and pressure from security agencies, the kidnappers allegedly reduced their demand and collected N4 million before releasing the victims.

The source said donations from relatives, in-laws, villagers and friends of the family helped raise the money used to secure their release.

However, the Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Barrister Chijioke Ezugwu, denied that any ransom was paid, insisting that the victims’ release was achieved through the efforts of security agencies.

Reacting to the development, Ezugwu commended the security agencies for their commitment, professionalism and coordinated efforts, which he said contributed to the successful release of the kidnapped family.

The chairman reassured residents of Ugbene Ajima and other communities across the local government area that his administration would continue to work closely with security agencies to strengthen surveillance, improve intelligence gathering and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

He said security agencies were intensifying efforts to ensure that criminal elements had no room to operate within the local government area.

Ezugwu also urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security personnel by providing timely and useful information that could help prevent criminal activities and protect their communities.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, maintaining peace and ensuring that communities across Uzo-Uwani remained safe for residents, businesses and visitors.