By Chinedu Adonu



Enugu-based industrialist and construction magnate, High Chief Festus Oshaba Onuh, popularly known as Ferotex, has reportedly died in a road accident along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Oshaba, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ferorex Construction Company, was reportedly returning to Enugu from Port Harcourt on Thursday when the accident occurred.

Sources said the vehicle conveying the businessman was involved in a collision with a truck, leaving it severely damaged.

A video circulating on social media showed the wreckage of the vehicle, with a person believed to have survived the crash heard crying.

A social media activist, Chininkem Ugwuanyi, also raised the alarm over the incident in a Facebook post.

Describing the reported death as a monumental loss, Ugwuanyi wrote: “Sun Set At Noon…

“The ghastly motor accident that killed Mambule, also known as Oshobaba, along Enugu/Port Harcourt Express Road this morning.

“The richest man from Nsukka zone was travelling back home to Enugu State this morning when this happened.

“This is a total loss for the whole world.”

However, details of the accident, including the number of casualties and the circumstances surrounding the collision, remained unclear as of the time of filing this report.

There was also no official confirmation of Oshaba’s reported death as of the time of filing this report.