Enugu Air begins London Gatwick flights December 10

By Dickson Omobola

Enugu State-owned airline, Enugu Air, has disclosed that it will commence flights to London Gatwick on December 10, 2026.

The service, set to be delivered through the airline’s partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation, would be operated four times weekly using an Airbus A330-200 under an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance, ACMI, arrangement with Portugal-based EuroAtlantic.

Commenting on the development, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Tolu Ita, described the service as an important milestone in its international expansion.

He said: “The commencement of our London Gatwick service reflects our commitment to expanding international connectivity and the vision of His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, to connect Enugu to more opportunities across the world.

“Of particular importance is ensuring that passengers from Enugu can begin their international journey to London from their home airport, Akanu Ibiam International Airport. We are proud to make the journey from Enugu to London Gatwick a reality for our passengers.”

Speaking on the partnership, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Omni-Blu Aviation, Engr Akinola Olateru, said: “Our partnership with Enugu Air demonstrates our commitment to expanding Nigeria’s international air connectivity and creating more opportunities for passengers travelling between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.”