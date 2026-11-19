By Chinedu Adonu

The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, has inaugurated a 310-member campaign council and unveiled plans to provide tax relief for businesses, clear outstanding gratuity arrears and accelerate rural development if elected governor in 2027.

Ohaa also promised to allocate 60 per cent of new road infrastructure projects to rural communities and improve security across the state’s 17 local government areas.

He made the promises on Wednesday during the inauguration of the campaign council, chaired by Prof. Augustine Akubue, at the party’s secretariat in Enugu.

The candidate also unveiled his manifesto, titled, “Rescue Mission 2027: Make Enugu Great for All,” with Hon. Johnpaul Ani named as campaign spokesperson.

He urged members of the council to intensify grassroots mobilisation and expand the party’s support base, expressing confidence in their ability to secure victory for the NDC.

Describing the appointees as tested and trusted party loyalists, Ohaa charged them to work harder to win the confidence of the electorate.

He also urged residents to protect their votes and resist attempts by politicians to influence their electoral choices through financial inducements.

Unveiling the manifesto, Ohaa said his proposed administration would prioritise economic recovery, institutional reforms, social justice, human development and equitable distribution of infrastructure across the state.

On taxation, he promised to abolish what he described as unjustified daily levies, multiple taxation, arbitrary assessments and unauthorised collections, which he said were placing undue pressure on traders and small businesses.

He proposed a unified business assessment system and a 12-month tax relief programme for eligible registered micro and small enterprises to enable them recover, expand and create jobs.

The NDC candidate also promised to establish a Market Traders Recovery Committee within seven days of assuming office to investigate demolitions and document traders affected at Ogige Nsukka, Garriki, Holy Ghost and Abakpa markets, as well as the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

According to him, the committee would assess compensation claims, provide emergency assistance where necessary and identify alternative trading spaces for affected businesses.

On rural development, Ohaa pledged to direct 60 per cent of new road infrastructure projects to rural communities, establish 17 agro-processing hubs across the local government areas and provide 260 functional solar-powered water schemes, one in each ward, by the end of his administration’s third year.

“The Rural Rescue Compact places rural communities at the centre of the state’s development agenda. Development must reach every local government and every ward, not just selected urban centres,” he said.

In the health sector, he promised to upgrade at least one primary healthcare centre in each ward to provide round-the-clock services.

He also pledged to review the Smart Green Schools programme, rehabilitate existing schools and improve teachers’ welfare through recruitment, training and better working conditions.

On workers’ welfare, Ohaa promised to establish an Enugu State Retirees Gratuity Redemption Fund, audit outstanding liabilities and clear inherited gratuity arrears within the first 24 months of his administration.

He further proposed consequential pension adjustments to improve the welfare of retired workers.

On security, the governorship candidate promised to establish a statewide Command-and-Control Centre covering the 17 local government areas, supported by community security volunteers and forest guards across the state’s 260 wards.

He said the proposed security structure would strengthen intelligence gathering, improve emergency response and intensify operations in vulnerable communities.

The manifesto also outlines plans to promote transparency in public finance management, restore local government autonomy, protect land rights and increase support for women and vulnerable groups.

Ohaa further promised to develop tourism destinations across the state as part of efforts to diversify the economy and create employment opportunities.

He urged residents to scrutinise the manifesto and hold him accountable for its implementation, insisting that his Rescue Mission 2027 agenda would ensure that the benefits of governance extended beyond major urban centres to rural communities and vulnerable groups.