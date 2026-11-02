Entering Holy Kaaba with Tinubu a blessing beyond measure – Abdul Samad Rabiu

Billionaire industrialist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has described his entry into the Holy Kaaba alongside President Bola Tinubu as a rare spiritual privilege and an experience he would cherish for the rest of his life.

Rabiu disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday night, sharing a photograph of himself with Tinubu

He wrote, “Some moments in life are beyond words, moments that touch the soul and remain forever engraved in the heart.

“Alhamdulillah, today I was profoundly humbled and blessed to be among those granted the extraordinary honour of entering the Holy Kaaba alongside His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime blessing, an honour beyond measure, and a moment of divine grace that will remain etched in my heart for as long as I live.”

Rabiu said his prayers at the sacred site extended beyond himself and his family to Nigeria, expressing hope for lasting peace, unity and prosperity in the country.

He added, “In that most sacred of places, my thoughts and prayers were not only for myself and my family, but for our entire nation.

“May Almighty Allah accept our prayers and bless our beloved nation with lasting peace, unity, and prosperity.”

Rabiu was among the delegation that accompanied Tinubu to Makkah for Umrah, the lesser pilgrimage, on Friday, which included Oando Group Chief Executive Officer, Wale Tinubu, state governors and other senior government officials.

Speaking at a dinner hosted for members of the delegation in Makkah on Saturday, Rabiu pledged the continued support of the business community for the administration and thanked the president for the rare spiritual opportunity.

Tinubu had also told journalists after performing the Umrah that he felt fulfilled, describing the experience as spiritual.