Enkay Ogboruche wins Africa Gospel Music Impact Award at Clima Awards 2026

Enkay Ogboruche

By Ayo Onikoyi

Award-winning worship leader and recording artiste Nkiruka Gift Ogboruche, popularly known as Enkay Ogboruche, has been named winner of the Africa Gospel Music Impact Award at the 2026 Clima Awards Africa, held on the 9th of October 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The award honours gospel ministers whose sound has crossed borders and shaped worship culture across the continent. It comes at the peak of a landmark year for the singer.

Over more than a decade, Enkay has grown from humble beginnings into one of Africa’s most respected worship voices. She has released three albums, *The Kingdom Anthem* (2015), *The Bridge* (2018) and *Declaration* (2023), and has given the global church anthems such as “Yes, You Are The Lord” and “Salute,” the latter featuring Grammy winner Kierra Sheard.

Her influence extends well beyond the microphone. She is the convener of Enkay Live in Concert, Pneuma Worship Experience and Alabanza, and the founder of The Spotlight, a platform dedicated to discovering and mentoring the next generation of gospel talent.

The latest recognition follows her win as Diaspora Female Artiste of the Year at the 2026 Nigeria International Gospel Music Awards (NIGMA) and her induction into the 2026 new class of the Recording Academy (Grammy), placing her among a growing number of African music professionals shaping global music conversations at the highest level.

Enkay has often described her ministry as a blend of discipline, growth and grace, a journey that has taken her from local church platforms to international stages, including Liberty University’s Global Night of Worship alongside Michael W. Smith.

Industry watchers say the award is well deserved, citing not only her vocal excellence and consistent hits but also her decade-long commitment to promoting authentic worship and exporting African gospel music to the world.

With her fourth album in the works, Enkay Ogboruche continues to show that African gospel music has both the message and the mastery to impact the world.