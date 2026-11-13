England’s most capped players in history as Kane sets record [Top 5]

England’s striker #09 Harry Kane acknowledges the fans after the UEFA Nations League, League A – Group 3 football match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium in London on November 12, 2026. England won the match 2-1. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

England captain Harry Kane has become the country’s most-capped men’s footballer of all time after making his 126th international appearance in the Three Lions’ UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia on Thursday.

The Bayern Munich striker surpassed former goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who previously held the record with 125 appearances for England between 1970 and 1990.

Kane achieved the milestone when he started against Croatia at Wembley Stadium, becoming the first England men’s player to reach 126 senior international caps.

The 33-year-old was honoured before kick-off, with Shilton presenting him with a commemorative award, while Prince William handed him a special shirt bearing the number 126.

Kane also marked the occasion on the pitch, scoring a penalty in England’s 2-1 victory over Croatia to increase his international goals tally to 92.

The striker, who made his England debut against Lithuania in March 2015, already holds the national team’s all-time goalscoring record, having moved past Wayne Rooney’s previous mark of 53 goals in March 2023. The Guardian+2

Here are England’s five most-capped men’s players in history.

1. Harry Kane – 126 appearances

Kane sits at the top of England’s all-time appearance chart after overtaking Shilton with his 126th cap against Croatia.

Since making his international debut in 2015, the striker has established himself as one of the country’s most influential players, captaining the national team and becoming its leading goalscorer.

He won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, helping England reach the semi-finals, and subsequently led the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

His international record includes 92 goals in 126 appearances, making him both England’s most-capped men’s player and its leading goalscorer.

2. Peter Shilton – 125 appearances

Former goalkeeper Peter Shilton held England’s appearance record for 36 years before Kane surpassed him.

Shilton represented England between 1970 and 1990, accumulating 125 caps during an international career spanning two decades.

He featured at three FIFA World Cups, in 1982, 1986 and 1990, as well as the 1984 and 1988 European Championships.

The former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper was part of England’s squad that reached the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where they lost to West Germany on penalties.

Shilton also recorded 66 clean sheets for England during his international career.

3. Wayne Rooney – 120 appearances

Wayne Rooney occupies third place with 120 appearances for England, having represented the national team between 2003 and 2018.

The former Manchester United and Everton forward made his international debut as an 17-year-old against Australia in February 2003.

He went on to become one of England’s most important players, scoring 53 goals and holding the national team’s goalscoring record until Kane surpassed him in 2023.

Rooney featured in three World Cups and three European Championships during his international career.

He also captained England before announcing his retirement from international football in 2017, although he returned for a farewell appearance against the United States in November 2018.

4. David Beckham – 115 appearances

Former England captain David Beckham is fourth on the list with 115 international appearances.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder represented England between 1996 and 2009, scoring 17 goals.

Beckham captained the Three Lions 59 times and featured at three World Cups, in 1998, 2002 and 2006, as well as two European Championships.

He is particularly remembered for his free-kick against Greece in October 2001, which secured England’s qualification for the 2002 World Cup.

Beckham also became the first Englishman to score at three different World Cups, finding the net in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 tournaments.

5. Steven Gerrard – 114 appearances

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard completes the top five with 114 appearances for England.

Gerrard made his international debut against Ukraine in May 2000 and went on to become one of the country’s leading midfielders.

He scored 21 goals for England and represented the national team at six major tournaments, including three World Cups and three European Championships.

The former Liverpool midfielder captained England at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2012 and 2014 European and World Cup tournaments.

He announced his retirement from international football following England’s disappointing group-stage exit at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

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