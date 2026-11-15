England end Spain’s 44-game unbeaten run with 3-2 win

England’s defender #05 Ezri Konza (C) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the UEFA Nations League – League A day 6 group 3 – football match between Spain and England at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on November 15, 2026. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)

England snapped world champions Spain’s record unbeaten run with a 3-2 victory in Madrid on Sunday to clinch the top spot in Nations League group A3.

Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White’s goals inflicted La Roja’s first loss in a competitive game since March 2023, after 44 without defeat.