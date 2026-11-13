England boss Tuchel eager to end Spain’s unbeaten run

England’s German head coach Thomas Tuchel addresses a MD-1 press conference on the eve of their UEFA Nations League group stage football match against the Czech Republic at Fortuna Arena on September 28, 2026 in Prague. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)

Thomas Tuchel believes England are ready to end Spain’s unbeaten record when they face the world and European champions in Madrid on Sunday.

While victory offers not much more than the prospect of a more favourable Nations League quarter-final in March, it would be a landmark moment for England if they could end Spain’s run of 43 matches without defeat.

“It (Spain) is a team that has forgotten how to lose, so of course it requires a top performance first of all, and if we can deliver this performance, it will give us a big boost,” said England manager Tuchel, whose side beat Croatia 2-1 at Wembley on Thursday.

“I think we’re there, and I think we’re ready to win on Sunday,” the German added.

“I know what it takes, and no one can ever guarantee it, but I think it’s the moment to check how far we are and to push our limit and proof of concept.”

England lost the reverse fixture 3-2 at Wembley in September, but it might have been a different story had Harry Kane scored a penalty to put Tuchel’s team 3-1 up.

“It’s important that we play with the same mindset that we played at home, and attack them and try to make it a physical game, and try to impose our strength.”

England players have previously faced racist abuse in Spain, with Ashley Cole and Shaun Wright-Phillips targeted during a friendly in Madrid in 2004.

Spain, meanwhile, must play their next home friendly with a reduced capacity as a punishment for supporters singing a discriminatory chant about Muslims during a fixture against Egypt in March.

“We will never accept racism,” said Tuchel. “We will never be racist towards anyone.”

He added: “I expect, of course, full support from the Spanish crowd for the Spanish team. But we will not expect anything. And I think the referee and the officials know about that… There is a protocol in place and it’s important that the players know about the protocol.

“We will give our answers if stuff like this happens. Best answers are on the pitch.”