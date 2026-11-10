Emir Sanusi to Governor Lawal: I am impressed

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

The Emir of Kano, Khalifah Muhammadu Sanusi II, has expressed satisfaction with Governor Dauda Lawal’s performance in Zamfara State.

The emir was the guest of honour at the commissioning of the rebuilt and equipped Zawiyya Mosque and Islamiyya School in Gusau on Friday.

The Zawiyya is one of the oldest Islamic institutions in Zamfara, with a long history of producing scholars across various fields.

In his Friday sermon at the rebuilt mosque, Professor Ibrahim Maqari emphasised peaceful coexistence among people and the importance of cleanliness, particularly in places of worship.

At the commissioning ceremony, the Emir of Kano, Khalifah Muhammadu Sanusi II, said that only those familiar with the Zawiyya’s former structure could fully appreciate the scale and quality of Governor Lawal’s work.

He also emphasised the importance of keeping the rebuilt mosque clean and well maintained.

He said, “The mosque should be kept clean and in good condition. We must maintain cleanliness when we come here because the mosque is a symbol of Islam.

“I am delighted with this work. May Almighty Allah reward His Excellency.

“I can see the good work you are doing in Zamfara State in education, health, security, and infrastructure.

“I am not surprised, as I have known your governor since his days in the banking industry. I know his capabilities, and I am impressed by his performance and happy to see him doing such wonderful work as governor.”