The Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, has become a subject of controversy on X after a female tourist accused him of touching her inappropriately during a visit to his palace in Katsina State.

The allegation followed the circulation of a video on social media which appears to show the traditional ruler interacting with the tourist during her visit.

The woman, who identifies herself online as ‘beduina’, made the allegation in an Instagram post after completing a 30-day trip across different parts of Nigeria.

She said the incident occurred on Saturday, November 14, when she visited the Emir’s palace in Daura.

Recounting the encounter, the tourist said she was taken into an elegant room, where she sat with the traditional ruler and engaged in a conversation.

She alleged that the Emir held her hand and began playing with it before hugging and kissing her on the cheek.

According to her, the encounter took a disturbing turn when the traditional ruler allegedly touched her breasts.

“That was a shock for me. I told him ‘emir no, no, no, no’, ‘emir you cannot be touching’, but he was just laughing about it,” she wrote.

The tourist said she was particularly disturbed that the alleged incident happened inside a palace, despite having travelled through different parts of Nigeria without experiencing sexual assault in public spaces.

“I wasn’t sexually assaulted at any moment when walking through streets of Nigeria, even in busy crowded places, but to my shock I was assaulted in a palace by a traditional leader who should be behaving in exemplary and dignified way,” she said.

She described the experience as disgusting, adding that she had continued to relive the encounter in her thoughts.

The woman said the incident happened a week before she made the allegation public but explained that she waited until she had left Nigeria before speaking about it.

She also suggested that other women might have experienced similar treatment from the traditional ruler, although she did not provide evidence of such incidents.

“I suspect I wasn’t first woman he assaulted but probably first one with a proof recorded. I have meta glasses and quickly turned them on,” she added.

Her allegation has generated reactions on X, with some users expressing concern and demanding accountability.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Daura Emirate Council nor the Katsina State Government had issued an official response to the allegation.