By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Abuja-based legal practitioner, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately commence an independent investigation into the allegation of sexual assault levelled against the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, by a foreign tourist.

Olajengbesi described the allegation as disturbing, stressing that it should not be treated lightly and that all parties must be accorded fairness and due process.

He urged the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and independently to establish the facts and ensure that justice was served in accordance with the law.

“We must be able to show to the entire world that Nigeria doesn’t condone sexual harassment. Therefore, all parties must be accorded fairness and due process in the interest of justice,” he said.

“Sexual harassment has no place in our society. This is a no, no, no for Nigeria!” he declared.

The lawyer’s call follows allegations made by a foreign tourist, identified as Mirka on Instagram, where she uses the handle @beduinqa, who accused the Emir of sexually assaulting her during a visit to his palace on November 14.

The tourist, who said she was on a 30-day tour of Nigeria, alleged that the traditional ruler held her hand, hugged and kissed her on the cheek before touching her breasts despite her repeated objections.

“I told him ‘emir no, no, no, no’ ‘emir you cannot be touching’, but he was just laughing about it,” she wrote.

She claimed to have recorded the encounter with Meta smart glasses but waited until she had left Nigeria before making the allegation public.

The tourist said the alleged incident was particularly distressing because she had not experienced sexual assault while visiting other parts of the country.

“I wasn’t sexually assaulted at any moment when walking through streets of Nigeria, even in busy crowded places, but to my shock, I was assaulted in a palace by a traditional leader who should be behaving in exemplary and dignified way,” she said.

The video and her account have since circulated widely on social media platforms, including X, Instagram and Facebook, triggering discussions about consent, the conduct of traditional institutions and accountability.

Amnesty International Nigeria has also called on the Katsina State Government and the police to conduct a transparent and independent investigation into the allegation and ensure accountability if it is established.

As of Sunday, neither the Daura Emirate Council nor the Katsina State Government had issued an official response to the allegation.

The allegation remains unverified, and no finding of wrongdoing has been established against the Emir.