Embrace HIV testing as routine healthcare-Lagos govt urges residents

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.Extends free screening to staff, trade fair visitors

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has urged residents across the state to embrace HIV testing as part of routine healthcare rather than wait until they suspect an infection before seeking screening.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended free HIV testing and counselling services to public servants and visitors to the ongoing 2026 International Trade Fair as part of efforts to promote early diagnosis and expand access to HIV prevention and treatment.

The interventions, implemented by the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), are aimed at bringing HIV-related services closer to residents, encouraging routine testing and ensuring that individuals who require further care are linked to appropriate treatment facilities.

At the Public Service Week health screening exercise, the Head of Service, Lagos State, Mr Bode Agoro, officially opened the free screening programme and urged public servants to prioritise their health by taking advantage of the opportunity.

Agoro said access to preventive healthcare, including HIV screening, was essential to building a healthy, productive and efficient workforce. He encouraged workers to embrace regular health checks and utilise the confidential testing, professional counselling and information on HIV prevention, transmission and treatment provided through the exercise.

In a related intervention, LSACA commenced free HIV testing and counselling services at the Lagos Pavilion, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), as part of activities at the 2026 International Trade Fair.

The exercise, which began on Friday, November 6, is scheduled to run for 10 days, ending on Sunday, November 15.

It provides visitors, exhibitors, traders and other participants with access to confidential HIV screening, counselling, preventive health information and guidance on accessing treatment and care where necessary.

The Chief Executive Officer of LSACA, Dr Folakemi Animashaun, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring that HIV prevention, testing and treatment services remain accessible, confidential and free from discrimination.

Animashaun said knowing one’s HIV status was an important step towards preventing new infections and improving health outcomes, noting that early diagnosis enables individuals who test positive to commence treatment promptly and maintain healthy, productive lives.

She urged public servants, Trade Fair participants and residents across the state to embrace HIV testing as part of routine healthcare rather than wait until they suspect an infection before seeking screening.

The LSACA chief executive also emphasised the importance of collaboration with Ministries, Departments and Agencies, development partners, civil society organisations and other stakeholders in expanding access to HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care services.

Animashaun therefore, urged members of the public to visit the LSACA screening centre at the Lagos Pavilion, Tafawa Balewa Square, to access the ongoing free testing and counselling exercise.

She added that similar services were available at designated health facilities across the state.