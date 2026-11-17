File image of Tony Elumelu

By Ozumba Chika

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, has increased his stake in Seplat Energy Plc to 22.05 per cent following the acquisition of additional shares valued at approximately $70 million.

The latest purchase, made through Heirs Energies Limited, involved 5,888,341 ordinary shares, representing about one per cent of the company.

The transaction was disclosed to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday in a notification signed by Edith Onwuchekwa, Seplat Energy’s Director, Legal and Company Secretary.

According to the disclosure, Heirs Energies Limited, a company controlled by Elumelu, acquired the shares from the company.

Following the transaction, Heirs Energies’ direct shareholding in Seplat rose to 33,832,208 shares.

The disclosure added that entities controlled by Elumelu — Heirs Energies Limited and Heirs Holdings Limited — now hold a combined 132,288,341 shares, representing a voting interest of 22.05 per cent of Seplat’s issued share capital of 599,944,561 shares.

The company said the notification was made in compliance with Rule 17.15(c) of the NGX Rulebook 2015 on disclosure of dealings in issuers’ shares and Article 19(3) of the United Kingdom Market Abuse Regulations.

The latest acquisition follows a similar transaction in September, when Elumelu, through Heirs Energies, purchased six million Seplat shares for £53.2 million.

That transaction raised the combined shareholding of Heirs Energies and Heirs Holdings in the company to 21.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, Seplat also disclosed a separate insider transaction involving its Chairman, Udoma Udo Udoma.

The company said Tierce Investments Limited, a firm wholly owned by Udoma, purchased Seplat Energy’s 9.125 per cent Senior Unsecured Notes due March 21, 2030.

The notes had a face value of $370,000, while the cash consideration for the purchase was $397,076.81.