President Bola Tinubu has said electricity supply will improve in the South-East, adding that his administration has approved the Eastern Gas Pipeline and Eastern Nigeria rail line as part of plans to boost infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

Tinubu made the remarks on Saturday during the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Enugu, where he said he was working with Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah on the gas pipeline project.

“Electricity will improve. The Eastern Gas Pipeline is approved. Peter Mbah and I are working on it,” the president said.

He also announced the approval of the Eastern Nigeria rail line, saying the projects would improve connections between the South-East, South-South and northern parts of the country.

“Also approved is the Eastern Nigeria rail line. We will connect you, connect the East, South and North. It’s our honest promise for development,” he said.

Addressing farmers in the region, Tinubu promised interest-free loans and financial support, alongside measures to reduce the challenges associated with farming.

“To our farmers, they will receive money, loans that are interest-free. We will relieve them of the burdens of farming. We will connect with infrastructure,” he said.

The president also urged residents to participate in the January 16 election, asking them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and turn out to vote for the APC.

“January 16, you must go out and vote. Take your friends, take your brothers, take your sisters. You must collect your PVC and go there, for President, vote APC, for honourable, APC,” Tinubu said.