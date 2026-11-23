By Cynthia Alo & Kafayat Kokumo

Chairman of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Electoral Reforms, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, has said the Electoral Act is not responsible for rising cases of campaign violence across the country, insisting that the problem lies in the failure of relevant institutions to enforce its provisions.

Adegbonmire, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, said the National Assembly had made adequate provisions for electoral offences in the Electoral Act and empowered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prosecute offenders.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Monday , he said the responsibility for addressing electoral violence rested on INEC, the police and other security agencies, which must ensure strict enforcement of the law.

He said: “The National Assembly passed an Electoral Act, the intention being to set out everything that relates to electoral matters, and in that Electoral Act there are electoral offences and it gives INEC the powers to prosecute.

“So, for me, when it comes to the Act itself, it’s made provisions for what you refer to, and so when it comes to all of these reports that we hear, electoral skirmishes here and there, I don’t think it’s a function of the Act. It’s a function of how to ensure whoever, INEC, police, security agents take advantage of the provisions of the Act.”

The senator also faulted what he described as inconsistent media reports on political violence, urging journalists to condemn attacks regardless of the political party involved or the identity of those responsible.

According to him, describing attacks against the ruling party as public protests while reporting similar incidents involving opposition parties as attacks by thugs could encourage a biased perception of political violence.

He said: “It is the collective responsibility of all of us to ensure that acts of violence in whatever form or fashion are condemned regardless of who is the victim or who are the perpetrators.”

On the Senate’s recent call for investigations into reported campaign violence, Adegbonmire clarified that the resolution was not an indictment of security agencies but an effort to draw attention to the growing threat and urge relevant institutions to act.

He disclosed that security agencies were investigating some incidents but cautioned against making arrests without proper investigations, noting that not everyone present at a violent rally necessarily participated in the violence.

“If we are going to follow the law, let’s follow it strictly regardless of what advantage or disadvantage it may visit upon us. Let everybody follow the rule of law,” he said.

On concerns about voter safety ahead of the 2027 general elections, the senator expressed confidence in the ability of security agencies to protect voters.

He cited the governorship elections in Anambra and Osun states, where Governors Chukwuma Soludo and Ademola Adeleke emerged winners, arguing that the outcomes reflected the choices of the electorate despite pockets of violence.

He said there was no empirical basis for predicting that the 2027 elections would not reflect the people’s choice.

The senator also defended INEC’s planned nationwide mock accreditation exercise scheduled for November 28, saying the exercise should be seen as an opportunity to identify and correct operational challenges before the presidential and National Assembly elections on January 16, 2027.

He said Nigerians should not condemn the commission if technical challenges emerged during the mock exercise, as identifying such problems ahead of the actual polls was its primary purpose.

On the proposed deployment of artificial intelligence, AI, in the electoral process, Adegbonmire said the Senate would wait for INEC to publish its guidelines before scrutinising the proposed framework.

He said the commission had indicated that it was developing guidelines for the deployment of the technology, adding that lawmakers would examine the document and seek necessary clarifications or corrections once it was released.

“I would prefer to wait for INEC to publish their guidelines and then we start to interrogate it if we feel that there’s a need to have certain corrections or clarifications done,” he said.