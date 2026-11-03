Ekiti chiefs pledge one million votes for Tinubu in 2027

President Tinubu

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI – The Association of Ekiti Traditional Chieftaincy Title Holders has pledged to mobilise one million votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 presidential election.

The association made the pledge at a gathering hosted by the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, where traditional title holders from across Ekiti State expressed support for Tinubu’s administration and called for sustained implementation of its policies.

The Chairman of the association, Chief Oluwole Ogunsakin, said the one-million-vote target represented its commitment to mobilising communities across the state ahead of the election.

He said the association’s network extended to towns, villages, families and grassroots organisations, adding that members would encourage eligible voters to participate peacefully and freely in the electoral process.

Ogunsakin also identified insecurity as one of the major concerns confronting residents, saying traditional rulers and chiefs were strategically positioned to contribute to grassroots security because of their closeness to the people.

He welcomed ongoing legislative discussions on the establishment of state police, expressing optimism that the proposal would eventually become law.

The association urged the government to consider involving traditional chiefs in screening and recommending credible candidates from their communities for recruitment into the proposed state police structure.

Ogunsakin said such involvement would strengthen public confidence in the security system, given traditional leaders’ knowledge of their communities and local security challenges, including activities around farmlands.

He said: “As custodians of our heritage and respected community leaders, we recognise the importance of peaceful democratic participation and constructive political engagement.

“On this occasion, the Association of Ekiti Traditional Chieftaincy Title Holders declares its commitment and aspiration to mobilise one million votes through our communities in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, while supporting your political mobilisation efforts.

“We shall encourage eligible voters to participate peacefully and make their choices freely at the ballot box.”

Speaking at the event, Ojo described the Tinubu administration’s infrastructure projects, particularly road construction, as unprecedented, comparing their scale to infrastructure development during the administration of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

He said the roads being constructed under Tinubu’s administration were designed to last between 30 and 40 years.

Ojo also commended the President’s appointments, saying they reflected fairness and representation across the country’s ethnic groups.

On security, he said the situation was gradually improving, citing the ongoing construction of a military barracks in Ikere-Ekiti as an intervention expected to strengthen security operations and create employment opportunities.

He said the project would stimulate economic activities and help address security challenges by providing more opportunities for productive engagement.

Ojo challenged critics of the President’s policies and programmes to explain what they would do differently if given the opportunity to govern.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Engr. Segun Oni, also called for collective support for Tinubu, saying the President’s second-term ambition required the commitment of political stakeholders.

Oni urged Nigerians seeking a prosperous future for the country to support the President while advocating political understanding and national unity across ethnic and regional lines.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Bimbo Daramola, expressed optimism about Tinubu’s electoral prospects in Ekiti State, saying the mobilisation target was to secure 90 per cent of the votes for the President.

He described traditional title holders as an important grassroots constituency in the mobilisation effort.

A highlight of the event was the conferment of the title of patron on Oyetunde Ojo in recognition of his contributions to community development, relationship with traditional institutions and philanthropic activities.