Ekeremor leaders endorse Dickson, NDC candidates over road project

Dickson’s only ‘crime’ against Ekeremor was building Sagbama-Ekeremor road — Oyarede

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Political leaders and stakeholders from Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have endorsed former Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, and candidates of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The endorsement was announced during a solidarity visit by a delegation of political leaders, stakeholders, women and youth representatives from Ekeremor to Dickson at his country home in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State.

Speaking during the visit, the NDC Caucus Chairman in Ekeremor, Chief Suru Oyarede, said the construction of the Sagbama-Ekeremor road by Dickson remained his only “crime” against the people of the local government area.

Oyarede said the road had transformed connectivity and opened up Ekeremor to greater economic opportunities, arguing that the project might not have been executed without Dickson’s intervention.

“The only crime Senator Dickson has committed against Ekeremor is that he constructed the road from Sagbama to Ekeremor town. If he had not done it, nobody would have done it,” he declared.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night by Steve Nwosu, spokesperson to the NDC National Leader, Oyarede said no politician from Ekeremor had matched Dickson’s contributions to the development of the area.

He also acknowledged Dickson’s representation at the National Assembly and his commitment to the advancement of the Ijaw nation.

Oyarede assured that the people of Ekeremor would continue to identify with the former governor because of his record of service, adding that their support extended to the NDC and all its candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The visit, according to the statement, also provided an opportunity to reaffirm the longstanding political understanding and relationship between Sagbama and Ekeremor, two neighbouring local government areas in Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

Speaking on behalf of the NDC leadership in the state, the Bayelsa State Caucus Chairman, Dr Oyovwi Osusu, thanked the delegation for its endorsement, describing the decision as a step in the right direction.

Osusu assured the people of Ekeremor that the political relationship between the two local government areas would remain strong, stressing that Sagbama residents were prepared to reciprocate the support and solidarity they currently enjoyed from their Ekeremor neighbours.

“Sagbama people are ready to work with Ekeremor people. Even in a situation where the table turns, the people of Sagbama will still support the people of Ekeremor just as they are doing now,” he said.

He described Dickson as a political asset whose influence transcended party and geographical boundaries, saying his contributions to the Ijaw nation had earned him a significant place in the political history of the Niger Delta.

Osusu identified Dickson as the founder of the NDC and a prominent leader of the Ijaw nation, citing his political struggles and contributions to the advancement and development of the people.

He assured the delegation that the unity and cooperation between Sagbama and Ekeremor would not be taken for granted.

In his response, Dickson thanked the delegation for the visit and endorsement, expressing appreciation for what he described as the people’s genuine commitment to the NDC despite challenges of intimidation, inducement, economic hardship and insecurity, which he blamed on the APC-led government in the state.

He said the growing grassroots support for the NDC reflected the determination of the people to embrace a new political direction.

Dickson also expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, claiming that the APC would struggle to secure electoral support in Ekeremor, Bayelsa West, Bayelsa State and the country at large.

“With the organic and genuine support of the masses for the NDC, the APC stands no chance in Ekeremor, Bayelsa West, Bayelsa State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

The former governor urged residents to remain vigilant and resist any attempt by politicians, security operatives or officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the outcome of the forthcoming elections.

He stressed that voters should not surrender their electoral mandate to anyone, insisting that protecting the integrity of the ballot was a responsibility shared by the electorate.

Dickson also called on security agencies and INEC to ensure a credible electoral process, warning against any attempt to undermine the will of the people through malpractice.

Describing Bayelsa West as a no-go area for anyone contemplating electoral manipulation, he said residents were becoming increasingly aware of their democratic rights and responsibilities.

“Bayelsans are being sensitised by me and the leadership of the NDC to resist every form of intimidation and manipulation in the forthcoming elections,” he stated.

He, however, urged the people to remain peaceful and vigilant while ensuring that their votes counted.

The statement said the visit underscored continuing political engagement between leaders and stakeholders in Sagbama and Ekeremor as the NDC intensifies grassroots mobilisation and seeks to consolidate its support across Bayelsa West and the state ahead of the forthcoming elections.