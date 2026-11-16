Ejiofor hails DSS DG over evacuation of Igbo youths from Wawa facility

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Human rights lawyer, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has commended the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, for reforms at the Wawa detention facility and the evacuation of a significant number of Igbo youths from the facility.

Ejiofor also praised Ajayi for what he described as an end to the alleged arbitrary arrest and abduction of Igbo youths, which he claimed had become frequent under the previous leadership of the Service.

The lawyer made the commendation in a statement on Monday titled, “Wawa Barracks: The horrifying testimonies of survivors of enforced disappearances under the Buhari regime — a time for Igbos to introspect”.

He expressed concern over alleged abuses at the detention facility, including arbitrary arrests, torture, deprivation of medical attention and deaths, based on accounts he attributed to former detainees.

According to him, the situation had at some point deteriorated to the extent that some individuals of Igbo extraction allegedly exploited security agencies to settle personal scores.

He said the reported reforms under Ajayi had helped restore confidence and a measure of security in the South-East.

“Happily, that dark chapter has been brought to an end, restoring confidence, peace and a measure of security in the South-East geopolitical zone,” he said.

Ejiofor described the alleged experiences of detainees as disturbing, claiming that many Igbo youths had suffered under the previous DSS leadership.

He, however, stressed that his criticism of alleged security abuses should not be interpreted as support for criminal activities by non-state actors operating in the region.

” No grievance, however genuine, confers a licence for criminality; equally, no allegation of criminality confers a licence for lawlessness by the State,” he said.

The lawyer appealed to the DSS Director-General to facilitate the release of more detainees who, according to him, had no involvement in criminal activities and against whom there was no credible evidence of wrongdoing.

He also urged the Service to withdraw charges allegedly founded on ethnic profiling, arguing that addressing the underlying causes of agitation was more important than sustaining what he described as prejudicial ethnic categorisation.

Ejiofor further commended Ajayi for what he called commendable reforms within the Service, saying the intervention demonstrated the importance of professionalism and institutional changes in rebuilding public confidence.

He called for an end to the use of propaganda as a security strategy, arguing that public trust could only be restored through justice, accountability and respect for citizens’ rights.

The lawyer also urged the Igbo people to reflect on the crisis, warning against internal divisions and the exploitation of collective grievances by individuals seeking personal benefits.

He said the community should not allow the alleged misconduct of others to become an excuse for internal wrongdoing or personal vendettas.

Ejiofor also accused the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari of overseeing a pattern of abuses against Igbo youths, alleging that the former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and former DSS Director-General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, played significant roles.

He said recent testimonies by alleged survivors of detention at Wawa Barracks had brought to light claims of physical torture, psychological trauma, denial of medical care and deaths in custody.

According to him, some detainees reportedly survived on inadequate food and water, with conditions worsening before the change in DSS leadership under the Tinubu administration.

He further claimed that the new leadership had initiated changes, including the release of some detainees against whom no indictments were sustained, the payment of compensation without court orders and the transfer of some detainees to conventional custodial facilities.

Ejiofor maintained that the reforms should be sustained, while calling for the release of other detainees against whom no credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing existed.