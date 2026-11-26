By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Eight passengers were burnt to death, while 13 others sustained severe burn injuries on Thursday after a commercial bus caught fire following a road crash along the Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

The accident occurred in the early hours near the Checkpoint area, inward Magbon, and involved a fully loaded Mazda commercial bus with registration number LSD 73 YL.

According to an eyewitness account, the bus suffered a sudden brake failure while in motion, causing the driver to lose control while attempting to manoeuvre.

The vehicle reportedly somersaulted before bursting into flames, trapping several passengers.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who confirmed the incident, said the driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, abandoning the trapped passengers.

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured survivors a speedy recovery.

Personnel of LASTMA, working alongside officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), subsequently carried out emergency rescue and evacuation operations.

The 13 survivors were taken to the Badagry General Hospital for urgent medical attention, while officers of the Magbon Police Division secured the area to maintain order and facilitate rescue operations.

Bakare-Oki attributed the incident to mechanical negligence and reckless driving, urging commercial transport operators and private motorists to conduct thorough pre-trip inspections of critical vehicle components, particularly brakes, tyres and steering systems.

He said: “Every driver must demonstrate an uncompromising commitment to road safety and exercise the highest degree of vigilance and responsibility while driving.

“Operating a vehicle within regulated speed limits significantly enhances a driver’s capacity to respond appropriately to unforeseen mechanical failures and other unexpected eventualities.”

Meanwhile, the burnt wreckage of the vehicle has been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for a full investigation.

The police have also launched a manhunt for the fleeing driver for further investigation and appropriate action.