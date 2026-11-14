Egemen Mustafa Şener on the three words he learned in a Black Sea village that still run his business

Çifteköprü is a small village in the Borçka district of Artvin, in Türkiye’s Eastern Black Sea region. It is the kind of place where the weather decides more of the week than any calendar does, where a neighbour’s word carries the same weight as a document, and where the ground gives back exactly what the work put in. It is also where Egemen Mustafa Şener learned, before he ever ran a construction site in Istanbul or a shipyard project in Montevideo, the three practices that still organise his business today.

The three words, as the company itself frames them, are labor, promises, and land.

From a Black Sea farm to an Istanbul construction site

Şener was born in Çifteköprü in May 1968. His father worked the land, his mother came from a well-established Laz family, and the household ran on a set of unspoken rules that any rural community would recognise. Work was visible or it hadn’t happened. A spoken commitment was binding. The land did not reward shortcuts.

When he moved to Istanbul after high school, into business school and then into agricultural trading in the late 1980s, those rules didn’t get left behind. By the early 1990s, when he had shifted into residential and commercial construction and was managing his first sites in the city, the same three practices were doing the actual work of running the business. The language of the construction industry was new, but the habits underneath it were the same ones he had grown up with.

Egemen Mustafa Şener on labor, in a sector where everything has to be seen

The first of the three is labor, and in construction it is not a metaphor. Every person on a site contributes something that is either visible in the finished work or hidden inside it. A good site manager is one who can see the work that is supposed to be hidden as clearly as the work on the surface.

Visible labor is also what makes delivery possible. A project is a stack of promises about what will happen on which date, and every one of those promises rests on someone actually doing the work. When labor becomes abstract, delivery slips. In three decades of residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects, this has not changed.

The promise that does the work before the contract does

The second word is promises. In most business settings, promises are secondary to contracts. In the one Egemen Mustafa Şener grew up in, they were the contract. A spoken commitment was held because the alternative, in a village the size of Çifteköprü, was impossible to live with.

Transplanted into construction, that habit becomes a working style. A contract will specify the delivery date and the quality standard. But between any two reasonable parties, the real agreement is the one that was given before the paperwork caught up, and the business that honours that version tends to finish projects on terms that match what was actually said. In his international expansion into Ukraine, Eastern Europe, and the Montevideo-to-Recife shipyard corridor in South America, the legal frameworks have changed with every border. The practice of honouring the spoken commitment has not.

Land, and the kind of value that takes root

The third word is land. For a farming family on the Eastern Black Sea, land was both livelihood and measure. You couldn’t fake it, you couldn’t speculate your way through it, and what you put in over years was what you got back.

In construction, infrastructure, port and shipyard investment, this habit shows up as a preference for assets that keep standing when the market cycle ends. Buildings that are still useful decades after handover. Infrastructure that keeps cities working. Ports that serve real trade. The three-word discipline keeps selecting for these over faster-return options.