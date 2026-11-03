Efficient civil service key to $1tn economy, says FCSC chairman

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has said that an efficient, accountable and technology-driven civil service will be critical to achieving Nigeria’s proposed $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Olaopa stated this during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday John Onyeme, at Government House, Asaba, as part of activities marking the 45th National Council of the Civil Service Commissions of the Federation.

The visit, which took place on Wednesday, was disclosed in a statement signed by the FCSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Ibraheem Zakariyya.

Olaopa, who led federal commissioners and chairmen and members of state and FCT civil service commissions on the visit, said the FCSC was strengthening policy intelligence, managerial capacity and bureaucratic efficiency through greater technology adoption and accountability.

He said the Commission had developed a strategic plan to improve organisational capacity across the Federal Civil Service, which all 36 states of the federation signed onto last year.

According to him, the Commission is conducting a baseline assessment to establish the level of implementation of the plan by state civil service commissions over the past year.

He added that incentives would be introduced to encourage states demonstrating commitment to the plan, while pilot champions would be identified to drive its implementation nationwide.

The FCSC chairman explained that the Civil Service Commission was originally conceived in Britain in 1853 to promote and protect merit in public service recruitment and administration, while ensuring compliance with the Federal Character principle.

He, however, identified challenges confronting the civil service to include difficulties in enforcing merit, competition with the private sector for skilled workers, generational transition and wage-related issues.

Olaopa commended the Delta State Government for implementing the new minimum wage, describing the move as a morale booster for workers and an indication of the importance attached to staff welfare in public service reforms.

Responding, Onyeme welcomed the delegation and assured its members of the state government’s continued support and hospitality throughout the three-day council meeting.

He also commended the FCSC for choosing Delta as the host of the meeting and for its efforts to reposition the civil service for improved service delivery.