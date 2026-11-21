Yahaya Bello

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has described himself as “the most transparent and the most vilified,” saying he expects to be vindicated over corruption allegations against him.

Bello spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, saying he would not comment on the EFCC case in detail because it was before the courts. He said Kogi State’s budgets, audited accounts, and records of performance were available online and challenged journalists and others to examine them and ask questions under the Freedom of Information Act.

“I’d rather decline to make a comment about EFCC on national television because we’re in court. However, from inception till date, all of our financials and budgets and the performance on the ground are online. We have our eight years’ budget, eight years’ final account, which we call an audited account, and the performance on the ground; we have them online,” he said.

Bello said he had experience managing public resources before becoming governor and was already financially established. He said he granted local governments financial autonomy after taking office and left the allegations for the courts to determine.

“I was never; I never assumed office as a poor man. I’m a man of my means before I assumed the office. God blessed me in my early age, and my children have been schooling in high-profile schools, both in Abuja and abroad. In any case, I don’t think I was a governor that time. The rest, I’ll leave it for them to prove it in court,” he said.

He added, “I am the most transparent and the most vilified. I’m the most transparent. I’m the most vilified. But at the end of the day, I shall be vindicated.”

Bello also said he had no regrets about his time as governor and accepted responsibility for what happened during his tenure, adding: “I gave my best.”

The EFCC is prosecuting Bello in two separate cases relating to alleged financial misconduct during his 2016–2024 governorship tenure.